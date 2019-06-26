Which John Grisham Book Should You Read First?

Grisham was inspired to pen A Time to Kill when he was a young lawyer, and he overheard a young girl give testimony in court. His imagination took off from there, and the result was his first novel, about a young Black girl whose life is forever changed by an act of violence perpetrated against her by two young white men. When her father decides to take justice into his own hands, it ignites a firestorm of violence and a complicated legal case that young lawyer Jack Brigance must navigate carefully in order to save both his client and himself.

Follow it up with Sycamore Row, a companion novel to A Time to Kill.