7 Thrilling Page-to-Screen Adaptations You Cannot Miss in 2019

It is the golden age of adaptations! Or, at least, it sure feels that way considering every day there are new announcements, casting news, or trailers dropped about books being adapted to film and television. It’s exciting, and we’re going to run out of popcorn! Here are some mystery, thriller, and true crime adaptations coming to theaters, TV, and streaming services this summer and fall that sound super good. Like, I need them now!THEATRICAL RELEASES<a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/external/title/9781401257736/">The Kitchen by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle</a> is a graphic novel where the mob bosses' wives are now in control--after their husbands were sent to prison--and they're doing a better job. *Polishes nails.* So get to the comic now, if you haven’t read it yet, and get ready to watch the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5822564/">film adaptation in August</a>, which has an amazing cast: Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, and Melissa McCarthy. Andrea Berloff wrote and directed the adaptation—set in 1970’s Hell's Kitchen-- and I’m just over here impatiently rewatching the trailer!<a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/external/title/9780062407498/">The Good Liar by Nicholas Searle</a> will bring an octogenarian conman to the big screen in November. Roy Courtnay has decided to have one final (huge) payday and has set as his mark a rich widow he met online. Will he succeed, or will he come to care about her? You’ll have to read the book and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5563334/">watch the film—directed by Bill Condon, and starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren</a>--to find out. I know, I buried the lede and should have just started with HELEN MIRREN HAS AN UPCOMING FILM. Sorry to get shouty, but Helen Mirren!<a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/external/title/9780399167065/">Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty</a> was originally adapted into a miniseries for HBO, but it was popular—I mean of course it was, great book and fantastic cast= amazing!—so naturally, they have found a way to have a second season. And Meryl Streep joined the cast! If you haven’t already seen the first season/read the book about a murder mystery that happens at a school event, get on that. <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3920596">It looks like they kept the same producer/writer (David E. Kelley) from the first season but got a new director (Andrea Arnold)</a> so it’ll be interesting to see how they continue the story now that there isn’t source material from the novel. If you’ve only seen the show, I highly recommend the book. <a href="https://bookriot.com/2017/04/17/4-things-about-hbos-big-little-lies-that-need-to-be-addressed/">Moriarty has a special talent for humor</a>. And you can <a href="https://www.hbo.com/big-little-lies/season-2">catch season two now on HBO and HBO Go.</a>STREAMING AND CABLE TVThe true crime book <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/external/title/9781586420895">I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt</a> has gotten the adaptation treatment by Martin Scorsese, which makes total sense because Mafia! <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1302006">The Irishman</a> is about a hitman for the mob who may have killed Jimmy Hoffa, and it stars Anna Paquin, Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino. It doesn’t have an official date yet, but it should be on Netflix this fall -- <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2019/02/netflix-the-irishman-martin-scorsese-theaters">and will likely get a theatrical release first</a> because Scorsese and dollar signs and that really annoying battle about films having to be in theaters to be considered quality. No, you have feelings over this!While <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1474684">Luther</a> is not adapted from a book, <a href="https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/9781451673104">the show does have tie-in novels</a> and, honestly, it stars Idris Elba, so I’m adding it on this very important list. This intense procedural show—it's a full-on thriller—is back on U.S. TV this summer with its fifth season, airing on BBC America. Lucky UK viewers already saw it! Shh, don’t tell me anything! Okay, maybe tell me how much anxiety I can expect from it?!<a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/titles/9780316553476/">Instinct (AKA Murder Games) by James Patterson & Howard Roughan</a> was adapted into a CBS series starring Alan Cumming and Bojana Novakovic, and the second season premiered June 30th. I’ll watch anything with Alan Cumming and procedurals are always my jam--former CIA paramilitary officer is paired up with an NYC detective. So now is the perfect time to marathon season 1 of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4124758/">Instinct</a> if you want to catch season 2 live. <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4052886">Lucifer</a>, which is based on the comic book character that first made an appearance in <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/external/title/9781563890413">The Sandman #4</a>, was cancelled by Fox after the third season then saved by Netflix. This is a super fun show where the devil, literally the devil, shows up to assist LAPD detective Chloe Decker on cases. There isn’t an official date yet, but based on filming schedules last year, it’s speculated that the fourth season will start streaming this summer on Netflix. PS: If you’ve been missing Superman—er, Tom Welling, on your screen you’ll want to go marathon this show.BONUS PICKS THAT NEED TO BE ON YOUR RADAR﻿Attica Locke and Megan Abbott are both at the top of the crime genre, and both of these super talented and amazing women also write for television. The Talent just oozes out of them. Anyhoo, <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/external/title/9780316097772">Megan Abbott’s Dare Me</a> is <a href="https://www.bookbub.com/blog/dare-me-tv-show-megan-abbott">currently being developed as a series for USA Network</a>, and Attica Locke’s Highway 59 series is <a href="https://deadline.com/2017/11/fx-buys-highway-59-attica-locke-book-bluebird-bluebird-1202210983/">currently in development as a series in FX</a>. If you’ve yet to read their work, they are crime writers you should run to! Here’s a rundown on <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/novel-suspects/bluebird-attica-locke-edgar-award/">Attica Locke’s work</a> and<a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/novel-suspects/megan-abbott-books/"> Megan Abbott’s</a>—I love them so much.