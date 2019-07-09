Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

7 Thrilling Page-to-Screen Adaptations You Cannot Miss in 2019

By Jamie Canavés

What To Read Next

New Crime Fiction Releases July 2019

The Best New Crime Fiction of July 2019

Technothrillers to Keep You Up Past Your Bedtime

14 Technothrillers to Keep You Up Past Your Bedtime

Which John Grisham Books Should You Read First

Which John Grisham Book Should You Read First?

Genre Bending Mysteries Covers

The 7 Best Genre Bending Mystery Novels

Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer Books in Order Covers

Michael Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer Series in Order

True Crime Books About Serial Killers

The Best True Crime Books About Serial Killers

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor and Tailored Book Recommendations Coordinator who always has a book in one hand. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and spends way too much time asking her goat-dog “What’s in your mouth?!” Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.