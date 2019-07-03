The Best New Crime Fiction of July 2019

The mosquitoes are buzzing and it’s time to build a summer bookfort and solve some mysteries! Or go along for a thrilling ride through the criminal world. Either way, these mystery and thrillers releasing in July should be on your radar—I mean in your bookfort. I have for you a long-running series with a forensic sculptor, a great PI with a possibly murderous brother, a murderous best friend, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, a Prep school past murder come a knockin’, and an avenge-my-father thriller. July is criminally hot!

Indiebound Smokescreen *Sends up signal flair for all Eve Duncan fans* There’s a new thrilling read for fans of forensic sculptor Eve Duncan! Guerilla soldiers have killed half the people in a small African village, and Duncan is needed to help identify the victims. But Duncan quickly realizes that she was sold a story that appears to be a cover and now she’s stuck in a remote place uncertain who, if anyone, she can trust… I'm gonna do a lot of "You're in danger get out of there" yelling.

Indiebound The Chain I finally found something worse than those super annoying chain letters: Imagine a horrible crime is committed and the only way to escape being a victim is to commit a horrible crime yourself. That’s what happens to Rachel Knight when her daughter is kidnapped. In order to save her own child, she must kidnap another child and wait for that child’s parents to kidnap another child… Hello, edge-of-seat, please meet my bum!

Ebooks.com The Stories You Tell If you’re a PI fan, this is a series you should definitely be reading. Lepionka has created a wonderful hot mess of a character to root for in a series with great mysteries and thriller endings. This time around, Weary’s brother finds himself in serious trouble. And by trouble, I mean suspected of hurting a missing woman! Listen, I’ve got all the confidence in the world that Weary is gonna solve this because she’s like a dog with a bone—plus super good at her job—but there’s blood in her brother’s apartment and now there’s a dead cop, so…

Ebooks.com Beijing Payback Victor Li’s life is turned upside down when his father is murdered and he discovers the secret his father was keeping: He was part of an international crime syndicate. Talk about never knowing your parent! Li travels to Beijing to unravel what exactly his father was in and what got him murdered. But there’s no way that taking on the criminal world is going to be easy, so I hope Li knows how to watch his back!

Ebooks.com The Best Lies Tale as old as time: girl murders best friend’s boyfriend—wait, what?! Yup. Remy and Jack were boyfriend and girlfriend until Elise, Remy’s best friend, shot Jack dead. The question is why? The police are investigating, but so is Remy because, seriously, her best friend murdered her boyfriend and she needs to know why. Hello, dark psychological suspense, I want to rub you all over my brain

Ebooks.com The Reunion A French thriller? Oui! I don’t know what to do with myself because this rings so many of my bells: There’s an elite prep school, a past crime, a current event about to unearth that crime, and a group of high school friends reunited. And of course it’s all about murder—and, ya know, the body hidden in the gymnasium wall that's about to be demolished and thus discovered all these years later. Oh, I'm giddy thinking about all the secrets.

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor and Tailored Book Recommendations Coordinator who always has a book in one hand. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and spends way too much time asking her goat-dog “What’s in your mouth?!” Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.