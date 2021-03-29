The Future of Crime Fiction? Technothrillers.

Thrillers about everyday occurrences and real-life situations are often the scariest, most satisfying ones to read. There’s something decidedly creepy about being able to imagine yourself in whatever situation is unfolding in a book. That’s one of the things that makes techno thrillers so unputdownable. Technology is part of our everyday life. Whether you’re an avid Twitter user or not, the internet is woven into the fabric of contemporary society. Techno thrillers, even the ones set in dystopias, or the ones that center not-yet-invented forms of tech, explore the ways that technology, for good or ill, changes us. These five thrillers, though all very different, take a hard look at the internet, cybercrime, and the sometimes blurry lines between the computer screen and real life. If you’re looking for fast-paced, thought-provoking, and decidedly unsettling reading, these books are sure to satisfy.

Kobo The Enemy Within In The Enemy Within, the US is under siege from a technological attack. An unknown enemy has sabotaged the most vital government systems, from communications to the military. The country is left in shambles—major cities destroyed and civil war simmering just under the surface. High-ranking officials work with advanced computer systems in a race against time to discover and subdue the enemy. In this terrifying dystopian landscape, two men are locked in battle: General Amir Taleh, an Iranian fighter determined to see the attack successful, and Colonel Peter Thorn, a former Delta Force officer trying desperately to stop it. Full of nonstop action and technological thrills, this will keep you turning pages from beginning to end.

Walmart The Last Second The Last Second is a high-stakes, fast-paced ride through space-age technology and its potentially disastrous consequences. France's space agency, Galactus, has just launched a communications satellite that carries a deadly, secret weapon: a nuclear-activated electromagnetic pulse. Galactus's second-in-command, Dr. Nevaeh Patel, is convinced that by releasing this electromagnetic pulse on the world, she'll be carrying out the instructions of the Numen, aliens she believes saved her life during her stint on the International Space Station. She's willing to wreak havoc on the world to achieve her goals, and it's up to two special agents from the US to stop her before it's too late.

Kobo 88 Names Cleverly blurring the lines between virtual reality and actual reality, 88 Names is a fresh take on the techno thriller genre. John Chu has an unusual but lucrative job as a video game guide. For a price, he sets up a comprehensive gaming package, providing his clients with top-notch characters, weapons, and equipment. He then guides them through the worlds of popular online role-playing games. When someone named Mr. Jones offers him a huge sum of money for a tour through the realm of virtual-reality gaming, Chu is thrilled. That is until he starts to suspect that Mr. Jones is actually the dictator of North Korea, and his interest in virtual reality is anything but recreational. Soon, Chu's safe virtual world spills over into the real world, and the real world is looking more unsafe by the minute. In order to stay alive in real life, he has to rely on every trick he's ever learned to survive video games. Related: 7 Dark and Atmospheric Suspense Books To Fall Into

