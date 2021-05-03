10 Crime Fiction Books Coming This May

Spring has finally sprung (in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway!), and with it comes a whole slew of new suspense books! From California to Lebanon, from the swingin’ ’60s to the world of today, these books take you on far-flung adventures full of danger, drama, and the occasional laugh—and they will all be released in May 2021.

The protagonists in these suspense novels must run a gauntlet of hazardous intrigues, from corporate secrets to mysterious disappearances to governmental conspiracies. Faced with lies and betrayal even from those closest to them, they must rely on their own wits, skills, and devotion to justice to save the day. In other words, if you’re looking for some exciting new mystery books to enjoy in this lovely month of May, keep reading.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart The Final Twist Colter Shaw doesn't normally take on a job if there's nothing in it for him. Recent events have tested this philosophy, including his hunt for a courier bag containing unknown but explosive contents. With corporate enforcers on his tail and his own family in harm's way, Shaw scrambles to find the bag and learn what it contains before it's too late—for everyone. The latest entry in Jeffery Deaver's "Colter Shaw Thriller" series, The Final Twist is a pulse-pounding adventure that promises suspense, action, and shocking revelations.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo Local Woman Missing Eleven years ago, six-year-old Delilah was one of three people who went missing from her small hometown. Now, she has miraculously, inexplicably returned. Where has Delilah been all these years? Who took her? Are the other two missing women, including Delilah's mother, still alive? Most importantly, will Delilah's former friends and neighbors want to hear what she has to say?

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo The Quiet Boy In 2008, attorney Jay Shenk helped a family file a malpractice suit against the hospital that botched their son's surgery. In 2019, that family's patriarch is accused of murdering the hospital's expert witness. Now, two pairs of fathers and sons—the accused murderer and his son, Shenk and his own son—stand on the precipice of disturbing truths and terrible discoveries in The Quiet Boy, a mystery suspense thriller.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo 21st Birthday Everyone has a theory about Tara Burke's disappearance. The most logical one involves Tara's husband Lucas, suspected of domestic abuse. But is Lucas really behind it all, or is there something more sinister—and more far-reaching—than any of the players think? Written by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, 21st Birthday is the latest entry in Patterson's "Women's Murder Club" series.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart Arsenic and Adobo Lila was just starting to rebuild her life after breaking up with a temperamental food critic when that very same critic has the nerve to be murdered—right after another fight with Lila. Needless to say, she is now the police's prime suspect. To save herself and her family's restaurant, Lila must serve up a quick solution to the case before the real killer returns for seconds. Arsenic and Adobo is the first in a new series of mystery books.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo You Will Remember Me A man wakes up on a beach with no memory of who he is and where he comes from. Is he Lily's boyfriend, Jack, who she only recently realized has been lying since day one? Is he Maya's stepbrother, Asher, who is the only person in the world to share her dark secrets? Both stories can be true, and both stories have the power to upend all of their lives. You Will Remember Me is a haunting story about the thin line between truth and lies, and how far some people are willing to go to preserve both.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.