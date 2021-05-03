10 Crime Fiction Books Coming This May
Spring has finally sprung (in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway!), and with it comes a whole slew of new suspense books! From California to Lebanon, from the swingin’ ’60s to the world of today, these books take you on far-flung adventures full of danger, drama, and the occasional laugh—and they will all be released in May 2021.
The protagonists in these suspense novels must run a gauntlet of hazardous intrigues, from corporate secrets to mysterious disappearances to governmental conspiracies. Faced with lies and betrayal even from those closest to them, they must rely on their own wits, skills, and devotion to justice to save the day. In other words, if you’re looking for some exciting new mystery books to enjoy in this lovely month of May, keep reading.
The Final Twist
Jeffery Deaver
Colter Shaw doesn't normally take on a job if there's nothing in it for him. Recent events have tested this philosophy, including his hunt for a courier bag containing unknown but explosive contents. With corporate enforcers on his tail and his own family in harm's way, Shaw scrambles to find the bag and learn what it contains before it's too late—for everyone. The latest entry in Jeffery Deaver's "Colter Shaw Thriller" series, The Final Twist is a pulse-pounding adventure that promises suspense, action, and shocking revelations.
While Justice Sleeps
Stacey Abrams
From celebrated national leader and bestselling author Stacey Abrams, While Justice Sleeps is a gripping, complexly plotted thriller set within the halls of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Local Woman Missing
Mary Kubica
Eleven years ago, six-year-old Delilah was one of three people who went missing from her small hometown. Now, she has miraculously, inexplicably returned. Where has Delilah been all these years? Who took her? Are the other two missing women, including Delilah's mother, still alive? Most importantly, will Delilah's former friends and neighbors want to hear what she has to say?
The Quiet Boy
by Ben H. Winters
In 2008, attorney Jay Shenk helped a family file a malpractice suit against the hospital that botched their son's surgery. In 2019, that family's patriarch is accused of murdering the hospital's expert witness. Now, two pairs of fathers and sons—the accused murderer and his son, Shenk and his own son—stand on the precipice of disturbing truths and terrible discoveries in The Quiet Boy, a mystery suspense thriller.
21st Birthday
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
Everyone has a theory about Tara Burke's disappearance. The most logical one involves Tara's husband Lucas, suspected of domestic abuse. But is Lucas really behind it all, or is there something more sinister—and more far-reaching—than any of the players think? Written by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, 21st Birthday is the latest entry in Patterson's "Women's Murder Club" series.
City on the Edge
by David Swinson
The titular city is Beirut, Lebanon in 1974: a dangerous place for Graham, an inquisitive American teenager, and his father, who works for the United States government. Graham and his friends have no choice but to navigate the treacherous waters of espionage and impending war. But while they may survive the coming conflict, they and their world will never be the same. City on the Edge is a gripping historical thriller about innocents caught in a deadly crossfire.
The Devil May Dance
by Jake Tapper
After the events of The Hellfire Club, Congressman Charlie Marder and his wife Margaret are ready to focus on their jobs. But when Robert Kennedy sends them on assignment to Hollywood, they can't possibly refuse. The couple's investigation brings them into dangerously close contact with the Rat Pack at the height of their fame, the nascent Church of Scientology, and someone who will stop at nothing to make sure Charlie and Margaret never reveal what they know.
Arsenic and Adobo
Mia P. Manansala
Lila was just starting to rebuild her life after breaking up with a temperamental food critic when that very same critic has the nerve to be murdered—right after another fight with Lila. Needless to say, she is now the police's prime suspect. To save herself and her family's restaurant, Lila must serve up a quick solution to the case before the real killer returns for seconds. Arsenic and Adobo is the first in a new series of mystery books.
You Will Remember Me
Hannah Mary McKinnon
A man wakes up on a beach with no memory of who he is and where he comes from. Is he Lily's boyfriend, Jack, who she only recently realized has been lying since day one? Is he Maya's stepbrother, Asher, who is the only person in the world to share her dark secrets? Both stories can be true, and both stories have the power to upend all of their lives. You Will Remember Me is a haunting story about the thin line between truth and lies, and how far some people are willing to go to preserve both.
Project Hail Mary
Andy Weir
A new thriller for all those sci-fi lovers out there: Ryland Grace is the sole survivor on a desperate, last-chance mission—and if he fails, humanity and the earth itself will perish. Except that right now, he doesn’t know that. He can’t even remember his own name, let alone the nature of his assignment or how to complete it. All he knows is that he’s been asleep for a very, very long time. And he’s just been awakened to find himself millions of miles from home, with nothing but two corpses for company.
Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.