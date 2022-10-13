Cozy Mysteries for Foodies
Crime and culinary delights are brought together in these delicious mysteries. Our baristas and chefs will need to do more than build recipes and run businesses if they want to stay alive. Readers will take away more than just thrills and adventures with a variety of recipes that accompany these cozy mysteries for food lovers.
Prepared for Murder
by Cecile Lamalle
Charly Poisson, chef of La Fermette, loves going through his field of buttercups for young nettles to make his spring tonic, until he comes across the thawed remains of a murdered man. He’s identified as a philandering local and Charly knows he should be slicing up vegetables, leaving the mystery to the Klover Police Department. But he gets a taste of Fabulous Foods, a culinary suppliers with additive-heavy shrimp so fresh, they bounce. Charly must leave his cozy kitchen to investigate this fishy mystery.
Death by Dumpling
Vivien Chien
After a brutal break-up and a dramatic workplace walk-out, Lana Lee is back at her family’s restaurant with her mother and trying to put her life back together. Her love life becomes yesterday’s news once Mr. Feng, the restaurant’s property manager, turns up dead after a delivery of shrimp dumplings from Ho-Lee. No one knows how it could’ve happened since everyone on staff knows about his severe life-threatening shellfish allergy. The whole restaurant is under suspicion for murder and it’s up to Lana to find who’s behind Mr. Feng’s killer order.
Murder with Fried Chicken and Waffles
A. L. Herbert
Halia Watkins, owner of Mahalia’s Sweet Tea the finest soul food restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has her hands full with cooking, hosting, and keeping her boisterous young cousin, Wavonne, in line. It gets even fuller when she finds entrepreneur Marcus Rand dead on her ceramic tile after hours. He had enemies and the cast iron frying pan next to him suggests that his shady business deals had finally went too far. Will Halia be able to find the killer to help Wavonne and keep her restaurant?
Related: Mysteries by the Pun: 10 Best Cozy Mysteries to Read Now
Aunty Lee's Delights
Ovidia Yu
Rosie Lee threw herself into building a culinary empire after losing her husband. With Aunty Lee’s Delights, her spicy Singaporean home cook attracts locals and tourists alike. A body turns up in one of Singapore’s beautiful tourist havens and a wealthy guest fails to show at a dinner party. Aunty Lee knows there’s a connection between these two seemingly unrelated coincidences. Rookie Police Commissioner Raja, who is investigating the murder, quickly discovers that Aunty Lee can track down clues better than the local law enforcement. With a diverse cast of characters, from Aunty Lee’s henpecked stepson Mark to an elderly Australian tourist couple, motives and tensions lurk below the surface awaiting for a spark.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next
Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.