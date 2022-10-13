Cozy Mysteries for Foodies

Crime and culinary delights are brought together in these delicious mysteries. Our baristas and chefs will need to do more than build recipes and run businesses if they want to stay alive. Readers will take away more than just thrills and adventures with a variety of recipes that accompany these cozy mysteries for food lovers.

Prepared for Murder Charly Poisson, chef of La Fermette, loves going through his field of buttercups for young nettles to make his spring tonic, until he comes across the thawed remains of a murdered man. He’s identified as a philandering local and Charly knows he should be slicing up vegetables, leaving the mystery to the Klover Police Department. But he gets a taste of Fabulous Foods, a culinary suppliers with additive-heavy shrimp so fresh, they bounce. Charly must leave his cozy kitchen to investigate this fishy mystery. Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Aunty Lee's Delights Rosie Lee threw herself into building a culinary empire after losing her husband. With Aunty Lee’s Delights, her spicy Singaporean home cook attracts locals and tourists alike. A body turns up in one of Singapore’s beautiful tourist havens and a wealthy guest fails to show at a dinner party. Aunty Lee knows there’s a connection between these two seemingly unrelated coincidences. Rookie Police Commissioner Raja, who is investigating the murder, quickly discovers that Aunty Lee can track down clues better than the local law enforcement. With a diverse cast of characters, from Aunty Lee’s henpecked stepson Mark to an elderly Australian tourist couple, motives and tensions lurk below the surface awaiting for a spark. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

