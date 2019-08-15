Robert Galbraith’s Cormoran Strike Series in Order

J.K. Rowling, whom we all know as the creator of Harry Potter, has also made a name for herself in the crime genre for her excellent ongoing detective series—or, rather a name for her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. If you’re not already reading and always impatiently awaiting the next in the series, you very much should be. The Cormoran Strike series hits many notes for detective fiction fans: a struggling P.I., an interesting partnership, an equal focus on personal lives along with the ins and outs of solving the cases, and mysteries that twist and turn throughout the book until the final “aha!” Bonus, the series has the same audiobook narrator—English actor Robert Glenister—throughout, and there is even a television series for adaptation fans! But enough general gushing, let’s check out the four books in the series so far:

Ebooks.com The Cuckoo's Calling The first book introduces us to our P.I., Cormoran Strike: an Afghanistan war vet with a prosthetic leg, living in his office, who is struggling to keep his business afloat. But like all great detective novels, in walks a client with a case that may finally solve Strike’s money and business problems. A brother who refuses to believe his famous sister died by suicide and wants to hire Strike to prove it. We’re also introduced to Robin Ellacott, who starts her temp job as Strike’s secretary—Gal Friday?—and you’ll find yourself quickly rooting for them to be a crime-solving team.

Ebooks.com The Silkworm Which is where book two comes in! This time, we have a missing author and a wife who hires Strike to find him and bring him back—as a wife does, apparently, when her man has run off. Except it turns out the missing author has just finished a manuscript that reveals things about everyone he knows, things that no one would want to be published so clearly he has plenty of enemies that would want to harm him… We also get to see more of grouchy Strike and opposite in every way Ellacott and her personal life with her fiancé.

Ebooks.com Lethal White And that leaves us with the most recent release in the series: P.I. work is difficult enough without the client, who appears mentally distressed, running out in the middle of hiring a P.I. So Strike and Ellacott not only have to try and figure out what crime their client witnessed as a child, but that’s made even more difficult for Strike now that he’s a “celebrity” P.I. I mean, sleuthing involves a lot of being able to be invisible, so good luck with that, man. Also, get your relationships in order! Yeah, I’m being vague—you’ll just have to read the series to see why.

The Cormoran Strike series is a modern P.I. series perfect for fans of the detective genre—new and old—who want a great series to sink into, with leads to root for, and plenty of dark mysteries to solve. And now to wait for the next novel in the series!

