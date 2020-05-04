Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

How much do you know about the true history of Scotland Yard?

Pit your wits against the brilliant minds of Scotland Yard and see if you have what it takes to solve dozens of the world's toughest crimes.

"Scotland Yard" conjures up so much more than just London's Metropolitan Police. Since it opened its doors in 1829, Scotland Yard has been synonymous the world over with the highest level of detective work and famous for its ability to solve the most macabre of murders and catch the most audacious of thieves.

The Scotland Yard Puzzle Book mines the history of this famous institution to recreate some of the most complex conundrums its detectives have ever faced. Armchair detectives can now try their hand and keen powers of observation and deduction to solve for themselves dozens of the most difficult and challenging cases.

Activities include:
  • Anagrams and cryptograms
  • Logic, linguistic, and mathematical puzzles
  • Map puzzles
  • Coded and visual puzzles
  • Brainteasers
  • Hidden messages
  • And more (answers are provided in the back of the book)!

