How much do you know about the true history of Scotland Yard?How much do you know about the history of Scotland Yard and the historical cases solved? In <a href="https://www.blackdogandleventhal.com/titles/sinclair-mckay/the-scotland-yard-puzzle-book/9780762498246/">THE SCOTLAND YARD PUZZLE BOOK</a> you can test your knowledge in dozens of word puzzles, fill-in-the-blanks, visual clues, and crosswords, all inspired by true-crime cases and personalities. Here you can prepare for the challenge with a quiz that tests your general knowledge. Which of the following is a real historical figure, a fixture of Scotland Yard?Why is the headquarters for the Metropolitan Police called Scotland Yard?If you visit the Black Museum you are exploring:Robert Fabian, aka Fabian of the Yard, had a very simple motto he instilled in all his colleagues, one that still bears application today. What is it?True or False: when Scotland Yard's 1888 building expansion was under construction, workers discovered a murdered woman on the premises.What is Locard’s Exchange Principle, and what does it have to do with solving crime?The influential pathologist, Sir Bernard Spilsbury (1877-1947), is given credit for introducing the ‘murder bag’ to the inspection of crime scenes. From Spilsbury’s time, which items below would have been included in these kits? Spilsbury is also famous for collaborating with Scotland Yard Detective Inspector Neil to help solve the infamous ‘Brides in the Bath’ serial murders. In an early crime reconstruction worthy of CSI, they hired women divers to experiment on how the murders were successful with different sized women in different sized bathing tubs. Who was the murderer, and what was his motive? From Left to Right: Herbert Rowse Armstrong; George Joseph Smith; Dr. Hawley Harvey Crippen; Tony Mancini.In what year did Scotland Yard organize it’s first official intake of women officers?Here’s an actual question from a 1935 Scotland Yard examination which candidates hoping to become Detective Constables must pass. Read the scenario, and select the correct answer from the below options.Exam question: M calls at a house to sell stationery. Mrs P, an aged woman, answers the door. She refuses to purchase anything. M gets his foot in the doorway and threatens to give Mrs P ‘something to remember’ with a heavy stick that he is carrying. Mrs P has a weak heart and dies apparently of fright. What offences have been committed here and what charges can you bring to bear?You did well, but maybe need a few more months on the beat before promotion.Well Done! You're ready for promotion.Take the quiz again to become a DCI right away. Congratulations!You'll have a storied career at the Yard.