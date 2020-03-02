The Best New Crime Fiction of March 2020

If you prefer to read standalone thrillers and wait for the paperback release, it's a great day for you! A secluded New England inn is owned and operated by former Boston police detective Bill Robinson—who you just know loves the seclusion and being left the heck alone. But being that this is a crime novel, he surely won't be allowed any kind of peace: The criminals move into this small town, and Robinson, along with the residents of the inn, have to decide whether to fight together (teamwork!) or die alone (boo!). I personally love secluded places and grouchy ex-cops, so I’m all in for this one too.