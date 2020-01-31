The Best New Crime Fiction of February 2020

February may be the month of love, but for crime readers, it’s always a great month for reading mysteries and thrillers! And the new year keeps publishing great crime books, so, lucky us. We have the return of a New York PI, a former Brooklyn detective now working as a Dallas detective, a Korean suspense novel, a super-long-running FBI agent series, and a YA revenge novel! So much fictional bloody goodness—insert all the knife emojis and detective emojis. And a few more knife emojis.

Ebooks.com Trouble is What I Do One of the most prolific writers is back with a new Leonid McGill novel! The New York PI, known to be morally ambiguous, is tasked with helping a 92-year-old Mississippi man with the simple job of delivering a letter. But it’s a mystery novel, so you know the drill, nothing is simple and McGill is going to have his work cut out for him. And by that I mean there’s going to be a hit put out to stop the letter, and the truth, from arriving at its destination. Enter vengeance and a team of aspiring investigators–who will come out victorious?

Indiebound The Burn The much-anticipated sequel to the fantastic novel The Dime is here! Which means Betty Rhyzyk, the tough Brooklyn detective now working in Dallas, is back! And she is seriously set up with a difficult and dangerous case: members of drug cartels and dealers are being assassinated, and the finger of suspicion is beginning to point at law enforcement. Rhyzyk is either going to figure out how to flush out the murderer or get herself killed… And will she have enough time to get her personal life and demons in order?

Ebooks.com Crooked River FBI Special Agent A.X.L. Pendergast will have his return to New York late, as human feet are washing up on the shore off the west coast of Florida. Yeah, there was no typo in that sentence, sorry! The only thing to go on is that the feet haven’t been in the water long, and there isn’t much more evidence, considering the rest of the bodies aren’t there. And soon there are more than 100 feet and Pendergast needs to call in help from his former partner, Special Agent Armstrong Coldmoon, to embark on an undercover assignment…

Ebooks.com Foul Is Fair Life is great for Elle and her circle of friends...until her sweet sixteen party leads to the girls crashing a prep school party and Elle is targeted by the boys. After her assault, Elle declares vengeance. Her plan is to transfer to their prep school and destroy the boy’s on her list one by one. Marketed as a bloody revenge thriller and feminist battle-cry, I am very much here for this!

Here’s to another great month of crime reads!

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor and Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator who always has a book in one hand. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and spends way too much time asking her goat-dog “What’s in your mouth?!” Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.