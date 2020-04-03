The Best New Crime Fiction of April 2020

Did you know there is a London in North Dakota? There is! And that’s where Amos Decker, an FBI consultant with a perfect memory (of course), heads to with FBI agent Alex Jamison. There’s been a sudden boom in this thriving fracking town, and money and a flood of people naturally also brings problems...including murder. It’s a mystery. You saw this coming. Anyhoo, Decker and Jamison have their work cut out for them starting with: why was this young woman autopsied and then dumped?...

Need to catch up? Check out the complete Memory Man series in order here.