5 Female Antagonists Who Inspired the Creator of KILLING EVE

I’ve often been asked where Villanelle, the assassin of the Killing Eve series, ‘came from,’ and the only true answer I can give is that she came from my imagination. Which is another way of saying that I really don’t know. Having said that, I’ve always been fascinated by anarchic women in literature and cinema.

Here are five female antagonists who have struck a chord with me, and may well have left their mark on Villanelle. Like Villanelle, they’re not exactly role models. But when you meet them, you can’t look away.