5 Female Antagonists Who Inspired the Creator of KILLING EVE

By Luke Jennings, author of Killing Eve: Codename Villanelle and Killing Eve: No Tomorrow

</p> <section> <h2></h2> <p><p></p> <p>I’ve often been asked where Villanelle, the assassin of the <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/titles/luke-jennings/codename-villanelle/9780316512510/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Killing Eve</em> series</strong></a>, ‘came from,’ and the only true answer I can give is that she came from my imagination. Which is another way of saying that I really don’t know. Having said that, I’ve always been fascinated by anarchic women in literature and cinema.</p> <p></p> <p>Here are five female antagonists who have struck a chord with me, and may well have left their mark on Villanelle. Like Villanelle, they’re not exactly role models. But when you meet them, you can’t look away.</p> </p> </section> <section> <p><p> </p> <p>Tory, the charismatic but damaged object of the female narrator’s desire in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/House-Rules-Heather-Lewis/dp/0385472102/?tag=hbgtracking1-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>Heather Lewis’s 1994 novel <em>House Rules</em></strong></a>. Lewis was a teenage show-jumper, and this tale of sex, power and addiction on the US equestrian circuit is as brilliant as it’s chilling.</p> <p></p> </p> </section> <section> <p><p> </p> <p>Marquise Isabelle de Merteuil in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dangerous-Liaisons-Dangereuses-Pierre-Choderlos-ebook/dp/B0771T5M85/?tag=hbgtracking1-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Les Liaisons Dangéreuses</em> by Choderlos de Laclos (1782)</strong></a>. As precise a portrait of a psychopath as any in literature.</p> <p></p> <p>Glenn Close’s performance in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dangerous-Liaisons-Glenn-Close/dp/B0012DW6W4?tag=hbgtracking1-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>Stephen Frears’s 1988 film adaptation </strong></a>does not disappoint.</p> <p></p> </p> </section> <section> <p><p></p> <p>Linda Fiorentino’s viciously manipulative Bridget in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Last-Seduction-Linda-Fiorentino/dp/B07CNDJNSG/?tag=hbgtracking1-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>‘The Last Seduction,’ John Dahl’s 1994 neo-noir thriller</strong></a>.</p> <p></p> <p>Given Hollywood’s predilection for stereotyped portraits of women, Bridget’s bone-dry wit and sociopathic indifference to others are a rare treat.</p> <p></p> <p><a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/movies-tv/obsessed-with-killing-eve-season-2/" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(153, 0, 0);" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Related</em>: Why We’re So Obsessed With KILLING EVE</strong></a></p> <p></p> </p> </section> <section> <p><p></p> <p>Eihi Shiina as Asami in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Audition-English-Subtitled-Ryo-Ishibashi/dp/B003HIC564/?tag-hbgtracking1-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>Takashi Miike’s ‘Audition’</strong></a> (1999). Scammed into auditioning for a non-existent movie, Asami takes eye-poppingly violent revenge on the men who have objectified her. J-Horror at its darkest.</p> <p></p> </p> </section> <section> <p><p> </p> <p>Villanelle’s situation has parallels with that of Nikita, played by Anne Parillaud in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nikita-Femme-Anne-Parillaud/dp/B07GC23GMW/?tag=hbgtracking1-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>Luc Besson’s 1990 film</strong></a>.</p> <p></p> </p> </section> <section> <p><p></p> <p>But the Besson heroine Villanelle more closely resembles is <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Messenger-Story-Joan-Arc/dp/B000S6GIK2/?tag=hbgtracking1-20" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>the gender-bending Joan of Arc</strong></a>.</p> <p></p> <p>The 1999 film is terrible, but Milla Jovovich strikes a pleasingly deranged note and looks fantastic in armor.</p> <p></p> </p> </section> <p>

Luke Jennings is the author of the memoir Blood Knots, short-listed for the Samuel Johnson and William Hill prizes, and of several novels, including the Booker Prize-nominated Atlantic. His previous book Codename Villanelle is the basis for BBC America’s new TV series Killing Eve starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. As a journalist he has written for The Observer, Vanity Fair, the New Yorker and Time.

About the Killing Eve Books by Luke Jennings

Ebooks.com Codename Villanelle The breakneck thriller by Luke Jennings that inspired TV sensation Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh, “unlike any other spy drama you’ve seen.” – Daily Beast Villanelle (a codename, of course) is one of the world’s most skilled assassins. A catlike psychopath whose love for the creature comforts of her luxurious lifestyle is second only to her love of the game, she specializes in murdering the world’s richest and most powerful. But when she murders an influential Russian politician, she draws a relentless foe to her tail. Eve Polastri (not a codename) is a former MI6 operative hired by the national security services for a singular task: to find and capture or kill the assassin responsible, and those who have aided her. Eve, whose quiet and otherwise unextraordinary life belies her quick wit and keen intellect, accepts the mission. The ensuing chase will lead them on a trail around the world, intersecting with corrupt governments and powerful criminal organizations, all leading towards a final confrontation from which neither will emerge unscathed. Codename Villanelle is a sleek, fast-paced international thriller from an exciting new voice in fiction.

Indiebound Killing Eve: No Tomorrow “If you want us to remain silent — if you want to retain your freedom, your job, and your reputation — you need to tell us everything, and I mean everything. . .” We last saw Eve and Villanelle in a spy vs. spy race around the world, crossing powerful criminal organizations and dangerous governments, each trying to come out on top. But they aren’t finished yet. In this sequel to Killing Eve: Codename Villanelle, former M16 operative Eve reveals a new side to her strengths, while coming ever closer to a confrontation with Villanelle, the evasive and skilled assassin.

