Romantic Suspense Books That Will Sweep You Away This Weekend

If you’re seeking a different kind of thrill in your suspense novels, then look no further than these hot romance thrillers. A steamy blend of action, suspense, and newfound love to keep everyone on their toes. Who doesn’t want a partner that would go to the end of the earth to protect them, or find a loved one’s killer? If you love and need a little more action, then these six books are perfect for your next read.
Fatal Deception
by April Hunt
Fun and sexy mystery with fast-paced action, Fatal Deception will keep you on your toes. If you’re a fan of both romance and action thrillers then this should absolutely be next on your list. This is the third installment of the Steele Ops Series following the ex-military Steele siblings and their private security company.
Legacy
Nora Roberts
Adrian Rizzo has a traumatic past, but she’s found some semblance of fame and an ambitious career through her own line of workout and yoga videos. She’s trying to make a name for herself outside of her mother’s billion-dollar fitness brand. After her father almost killed her at their first and only meeting when she was seven, her mother dropped her off at her grandparents’ house in Maryland and never looked back.
Now Adrian and Lina have a seemingly cordial relationship, but they are certainly not close. So when an increasing number of death threats start pouring in, Lina tells Adrian not to worry about them, it’s just a part of being a public figure. But the creepy rhymes and increasing menacing tone haunt Adrian year after year.
The Burning Edge
Rick Mofina
This is the fourth installment of Rick Mofina’s Jack Gannon Series following a persistent journalist on his quest to track down the truth. Jack Gannon is willing to risk everything for the story, hopefully before these killers strike again.
The Burning Edge also follows Lisa Palmer and FBI Agent Frank Morrow. Still reeling from the sudden death of her husband and having to sell her cabin, now single mother Lisa finds herself the only witness to an armored car robbery where four men, including an FBI agent, are murdered in front of her. As if her life wasn’t complicated enough, Lisa might be the only person who can identify the killers with the help of Frank Morrow.
Forever Strong
by Piper J. Drake
Fun and enthralling with just the perfect amount of romance and suspense for fans of both to enjoy. There are plenty of strong characters to latch onto in Piper Drake’s novels, and Jiang Ying Yue and Zu Anyanwu are no exception. This is book six in the True Heroes series, but reads much more like a stand alone centering around the aftermath of Jian Ying Yue’s kidnapping and rescue.
Jiang Ying Yue has just been rescued from a traumatizing kidnapping by Zu Anyanwu and the Search and Protect team. At first, Ying Yue assumes she was just unlucky, in the wrong place at the wrong time. That is until Zu discovers a traitor within Ying Yue’s father’s company. Both Zu and Ying Yue quickly realize that her kidnapper won’t stop until she’s gone. Now Zu is determined to keep her safe, but will he be able to keep his emotions in check for the woman he loves?
Don't Look Back
by Christie Craig
A fierce and stubborn FBI agent determined to find her estranged sister’s killer finds herself working with the good-looking, trouble-making cop dealing with his guilt in this sexy, action-packed romantic thriller. This mission is way too personal for Brie Ryan as she goes undercover at the Black Diamond strip club where her sister worked before her murder. But when her cover is blown and she finds her apartment broken into, she calls Connor.
Connor knows he has to stay detached in order to help her solve this case, but he can’t help falling for her fearlessness and intelligence. As the clues add up, their dangerous attraction for one another grows. But lives are on the line and there is more a stake than either of them realized.
Twisted Truths
by Rebecca Zanetti
This is the final book in the Blood Brothers Trilogy which is a spin-off of the Sin Brothers Series but can be read as a standalone. Noni is furious at Denver, but she’s also desperate and will do anything to get her niece back. She doesn’t want to reach out to the man who broke her heart a year ago and walked out of her life, but she doesn’t have a choice if she wants to save Talia, so she’s not going to give him one either.
Denver Jones is a private detective with enemies on all sides who is determined to keep Noni away from his troubled past. But with criminals circling her family, Denver knows he needs to protect them and rescue Talia before the unthinkable happens. This book is so fast, between all the nefarious antagonists and tension and romance between Denver and Noni.
His and Hers
Alice Feeney
Anna finally has her dream job as a news anchor until the former host returns from maternity leave bumping her back down to correspondent. Her first assignment back at her old job? To cover a murder in the small town of Blackdown, a place where she grew up and had hoped never to return to.
When Anna arrives back in Blackdown, Jack is immediately suspicious. Leading the investigation, they attempt to stay out of each others way, but when the second victim is someone Jack knew very well he becomes a suspect himself.
