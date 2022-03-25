Romantic Suspense Books That Will Sweep You Away This Weekend

Adrian Rizzo has a traumatic past, but she’s found some semblance of fame and an ambitious career through her own line of workout and yoga videos. She’s trying to make a name for herself outside of her mother’s billion-dollar fitness brand. After her father almost killed her at their first and only meeting when she was seven, her mother dropped her off at her grandparents’ house in Maryland and never looked back.

Now Adrian and Lina have a seemingly cordial relationship, but they are certainly not close. So when an increasing number of death threats start pouring in, Lina tells Adrian not to worry about them, it’s just a part of being a public figure. But the creepy rhymes and increasing menacing tone haunt Adrian year after year.