Eight James Patterson Thrillers Featuring Kickass Female Crime-Solvers
The heart-stopping genre of crime thrillers is no longer just a man’s game. If you’re looking for some high-powered women to root for, these James Patterson titles will fill your bookshelf with unforgettable female crime-solvers—complete with dazzling talents and dark origin stories. Check out this list of books you won’t be able to put down.
2 Sisters Detective Agency
by James Patterson
by Candice Fox
James Patterson and Candice Fox’s brand-new thriller 2 Sisters Detective Agency shows off the exciting highs and lows of sisterhood and crime-fighting! Rhonda Bird, a tough and hardheaded attorney, returns home after her estranged father’s death and receives startling news. She inherits her father’s detective agency and a bratty teenage sister to take care of! Join Rhonda and Baby Bird as they’re thrown into the crosshairs of a violent group of dangerous outlaws. Will they be able to reconcile their differences and solve the case before it’s too late?
21st Birthday
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
The Women’s Murder Club is filled with remarkable female crime-solvers, and 21st Birthday is the most thrilling installment yet! When a worried mother becomes frantic for her missing daughter, Detective Lindsey Boxer vows to protect this young woman from a grisly death. This missing person case quickly tumbles into a criminal investigation and requires the power and intelligence of each member of the Women’s Murder Club.
Liar Liar
by James Patterson
by Candice Fox
Detective Harriet Blue has her life on the line and has nothing to lose! When a dangerous serial killer, Regan, murders the most important person to Harriet and comes for her next, she goes on a criminal rampage to seek justice. After a life of working for law enforcement, Harriet commits theft and fraud, resists arrest, and assault a police officer within the span of a week. She’s crossing over to the dark side, but will this be enough to make Regan pay for the lives he’s taken?
Guilty Wives
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
When a debaucherous girl’s night out turns deadly, Abbie Elliot and her three best friends must fight for survival! Set in the glamorous Monte Carlo, these girls treat themselves to a joyride of luxury: popping Bruno Paillard champagne, dancing at discos, and high-stakes gambling at casinos. But after a crazy night, Abbie and her friends wake up on a yacht surrounded by police and are accused of an unthinkable crime. Strap in for a story of friendship, betrayal, and danger.
Cradle and All
James Patterson
The immaculate conception gets a terrifying, modern twist! Two teenage girls, Kathleen and Collen, claim to be pregnant virgins: one carrying the child of Christ and the other…the son of Satan. Suddenly, the world descends into drought, famines, flood, and worse. In this supernatural thriller filled with the horrors of the apocalypse, Kathleen and Collen find themselves at the center of a fight for the very soul of humanity.
The Murder House
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
Detective Jenna Murphy finds herself wrapped up in a grisly murder that is darker than she could have ever imagined. In what she expects to be an open-and-shut-case, Jenna must uncover the terrible secrets of a summer home in the Hamptons. But as more victims surface and the details become more violent, she must risk her own life to expose the truth before the Murder House claims another victim.
The First Lady
by James Patterson
With Brendan DuBois
Secret Service agent Sally Grissom is at the top of her game. But when she has to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the First Lady, she must do the impossible: crack the case while keeping this bombshell of a secret. In this political thriller filled with gossip and intrigue, one secret could topple the entire government. The stakes have never been higher—will Sally solve the case before it’s too late?
