Eight James Patterson Thrillers Featuring Kickass Female Crime-Solvers

Detective Harriet Blue has her life on the line and has nothing to lose! When a dangerous serial killer, Regan, murders the most important person to Harriet and comes for her next, she goes on a criminal rampage to seek justice. After a life of working for law enforcement, Harriet commits theft and fraud, resists arrest, and assault a police officer within the span of a week. She’s crossing over to the dark side, but will this be enough to make Regan pay for the lives he’s taken?