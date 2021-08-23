Discover the Forensic Side of Murder With These Six Mysteries & Thrillers

Trace Evidence is the first book in Elizabeth Becka's Evelyn James series, in which the author draws on her own experience as a forensic specialist. Cleveland detective Evelyn James is a forensic trace evidence expert who's called in to investigate a strange crime: a woman has been drowned, her feet suspended in a concrete block. As if that isn't bad enough, another victim is found, one connected to a powerful Cleveland family. As Evelyn attempts to untangle the evidence, the case grows more complicated, and soon Evelyn is caught in a web of betrayal and secrets. When her own teenage daughter is pulled into the killer's orbit, Evelyn has to draw on every reserve of strength to stay focused and find the killer before her daughter—and others—are found dead, too.