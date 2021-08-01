Seven Atmospheric Mystery Suspense Novels Set in the South

Lila is an up and coming prosecutor who is more than happy with her life. She's recovered from a traumatic incident in her past, she has a great boyfriend, and her career is flourishing. But when a woman is attacked and dumped in the Mississippi River, Lila's life takes a turn. The police identify a local photographer as the woman's assailant but no matter what Lila does, she can't get the charges to stick. It appears this man planned this attack, and he's always one step ahead of Lila...and he reminds her too much about the past she's worked hard to move on from.