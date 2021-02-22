Mystery & Thriller Books Coming This March
Mark your calendars now, because March 2021 is going to be an excellent month for mystery suspense books. Whether you like your mystery books fun and fast-paced or whether you prefer suspense novels that are dark, moody, and atmospheric, this month is going to have plenty of novels that are perfect for your mystery suspense tastes. Here are twelve suspense books that you’ll likely want to add to your reading pile as soon as they come out.
Lightseekers
by Femi Kayode
Lightseekers is a fast-paced thriller novel from author Femi Kayode. Dr. Philip Taiwo is a Nigerian psychologist who travels to the remote southern border town of Port Harcourt to investigate the murder of the Okriki Three. But as soon as Philip begins looking into the disturbing case of three college kids who were tortured and murdered, he realizes what happened to them isn't as straightforwards as it first appeared.
The Red Book
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
Thriller fans will be excited to hear James Patterson and David Ellis will be releasing The Red Book, their sequel to The Black Book, in March. This book sees Detective Billy Harney investigating a drive-by shooting that quickly turns political. With all eyes on them and the public eager for Harney to solve the case fast, Harney is discovering that the fast answers might not be the correct ones. And the deeper Harney gets into this case, the closer he gets to uncovering dark mysteries of the city and his own troubled past.
Central Park
by Guillaume Musso
Translated by Sam Taylor
Central Park is the latest psychological thriller from international bestselling author Guillaume Musso. Alice is a Parisian cop who wakes up on a Central Park bench disoriented and dazed. She has no memory of how she got there, and she’s handcuffed to a complete stranger—a musician named Gabriel. Now with the help of Gabriel, Alice must piece together what happened to them. Were they drugged? Kidnapped? And why is someone else’s blood on Alice’s clothes?
Who is Maud Dixon?
by Alexandra Andrews
Who is Maud Dixon is a twisty character-driven suspense novel perfect for fans of suspense books like The Silent Patient . Florence Darrow is certain she’s destined for greatness. So when she gets the opportunity the be the assistant for “Maud Dixon,” a famous author who is completely anonymous, only known by her pen name, Florence jumps at the opportunity. But then on a trip to Morocco with the author, Florence finds herself in the hospital after a terrible car crash. “Maud Dixon” is dead, but because it’s a false identity, no one knows it. And Florence wonders if she could just assume the author’s identity.
Every Last Fear
Alex Finlay
Lovers of both mystery novels and true crime will want to check out Every Last Fear, one of the year’s most anticipated psychological thrillers. When a family made infamous by a true crime documentary is found dead, it’s up to the only surviving son, NYU student Matt Pine, to find out what happened to them.
You'll Thank Me for This
Nina Siegal
Nina Siegal’s You’ll Thank Me for This is a stunning new psychological thriller based on the Dutch tradition of blindfolding and dropping teens and pre-teens in the middle of a forest. But what happens when this tradition goes terribly wrong? Twelve-year-old Karin is blindfolded and dropped into the Hoge Veluwe National Forest with three other children, and they are tasked with working together to find their way out. But soon Karin finds herself alone in the forest, unable to find the other children, and she realizes something sinister might be lurking in the woods.
Later
Stephen King
#1 bestselling author Stephen King is back with a brand new novel you won’t want to miss. Later tells the story of Jamie Conklin. Jamie is a young boy with a special gift: the ability to see the dead. Jamie and his mother just want to be able to live a normal life, so they keep his abilities secret. But then a detective draws Jamie into the pursuit of a killer who is threatening to strike beyond the grave, and Jamie discovers the true cost of his powers.
Win
by Harlan Coben
Win is the first book in a new series by bestselling author Harlan Coben. Windsor Horne Lockwood III (or Win) might not be a new character to all readers. He’s a supporting character in Coben’s Myron Bolitar series, but this is the first book where Win gets to be the main character. On the Upper West Side, a recluse is found murdered in his penthouse apartment, and the police have discovered something belonging to Win's family: a painting that was stolen during a kidnapping many years ago.
The Palm Beach Murders
James Patterson
Why buy a suspense book with just one story when you can have three? In James Patterson’s The Palm Beach Murders, the author brings readers three thrilling stories set against the backdrop of Florida’s wealthiest zip code. In The Palm Beach Murders, a first date turns into an intense game of make believe that goes too far. In Nooners, a popular advertising executive notices that everyone close to him keeps getting murdered. And in Stingrays, a teenager goes missing on a Caribbean beach, and it’s up to the Stingrays—a world class team that specializes in solving unsolvable crimes—to find him.
A Matter of Life and Death
Phillip Margolin
A Matter of Life and Death is the upcoming fourth novel in the Robin Lockwood series. In this courtroom thriller, Attorney Robin Lockwood must face her most challenging case yet. Joe Lattimore is homeless and trying desperately to provide for his family when he’s accused of murder. The case against him seems airtight. But Lockwood is convinced he’s innocent. Everything about the murder seems too convenient and she’s certain her client was framed, but will she be able to find a way to prove her theory?
The Bounty
Janet Evanovich; Steve Hamilton
FBI agent Kate O’Hare and charming conman Nicholas Fox are back in The Bounty, the seventh novel in Janet Evanovich’s Fox and O’Hare series. This time, the duo are in a race against time searching for a lost train filled with $30 billion in Nazi gold. And they’re not the only ones looking. The shadowy international organization known as the Brotherhood is also on the hunt. But who will get to it first?
The Postscript Murders
Elly Griffiths
From Elly Griffiths, the Edgar Award-winning author of The Stranger Diaries, comes a new mystery novel featuring Detective Sergeant Harbinder Kaur: The Postscript Murders. Murder begins to leap off the page and into real life when crime novel writers suddenly start turning up dead. Detective Sergeant Harbinder Kaur embarks on a road trip across Europe to find out how these writers keep dying and how they're able to dream up such imaginative deaths in their novels.
