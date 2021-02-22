Mystery & Thriller Books Coming This March

Who is Maud Dixon is a twisty character-driven suspense novel perfect for fans of suspense books like The Silent Patient . Florence Darrow is certain she’s destined for greatness. So when she gets the opportunity the be the assistant for “Maud Dixon,” a famous author who is completely anonymous, only known by her pen name, Florence jumps at the opportunity. But then on a trip to Morocco with the author, Florence finds herself in the hospital after a terrible car crash. “Maud Dixon” is dead, but because it’s a false identity, no one knows it. And Florence wonders if she could just assume the author’s identity.

