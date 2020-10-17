Gritty and Nostalgic: Our Favorite Classic Noir Mysteries

It's unlikely that you'd immediately associate a crime novel with a story that celebrates books and reading, but that's exactly what George Pelecanos does with The Man Who Came Uptown. The story concerns Michael, a man who spends his time in prison devouring the books he receives from the librarian, Anna. When he's suddenly released, thanks to the quick work of a private investigator, Michael struggles to adjust to life in a changed city. He's balancing a new job, his newfound love of reading, and the debt he owes to the investigator who got him released. And the temptation to head back into a life of crime is always just around the corner. Exploring the difficult choices that we are so often forced to make, this book is a smart, fresh take on noir mystery.