From Story to Film: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly When a book or story of mine gets filmed, I’m always happy for the money, that’s for sure. You also make money on options. I’ve had some of my works under option for years, and they were never filmed, but I turned out pretty well on the deal. I’ve been fortunate enough to have several options in the same year, and the money from that is really nice. I love it. The scary part is they might actually film it.

Look Forward to Certain Disappointments Once a film production gets its paws on your work, you can look forward to certain disappointments, though I have been lucky in that my stuff has been treated kindly, sometimes roughed up slightly in the alley, its shoes taken from it, but the socks were left. As the man said as he fell out of an airplane, “Not so bad so far.”

A Deeply Satisfying Experience Some, like Bubba Ho-Tep, came out so close to the story it was deeply satisfying. There were changes, yes, but smart ones due to budget and cinematic needs.

An “Under Option” Limbo Cold in July was under option for seven years once, and I wrote a screenplay, but over the years it kept being rewritten at request, and then someone else put their dirty toe in it, and by the time that happened I was no longer interested. Fortunately, that version didn’t get made. It would have had a lot of explosions, as I remember. The director of that would-be project was great, and I really respected him, but the powers that be, meaning the cats with the money, didn’t get the story. I sympathize, it’s a hard story to turn into a film. It lay fallow for seven years, was under option again for seven by Jim Mickle and Nick Damici, and finally, it got made. I saw the film first at Sundance, and though, I had some gripes, they were definitely minor, and the film was fantastic on all fronts. I’m proud of it. I also like my daughter has two songs in it. If you look carefully, you can see my Oscar turn as a background character in the graveyard.

The same was true of the TV series of Hap and Leonard which Jim and Nick produced. Like Bubba, it was beautifully realized and marvelously acted, with James Purefoy and Michael K. Williams as the lead characters. It went for three seasons on the Sundance Channel and was their most popular show. It came out really well. I had more gripes because there was more of it in terms of minutes on film, and there were times when I was deeply disappointed, but more often, I was elated to the point of floating about the house like a birthday balloon. I loved the whole team and really felt like a part of it, the first season especially.

The Right Attitude The thing is, unless you are producing it, directing it, and writing it, starring in it, building the sets and delivering the coffee, a film or TV show just isn’t going to be all you want it to be. What you imagine in your head isn’t even what your readers imagine in theirs. Sometimes a perfectly nice story is crossing the road in the crosswalk, and out of nowhere a film truck hits it, and the author is sent the insurance money. That being the case, you have to have the attitude that once you sell it, it’s theirs, and you have parted with the film rights, but not the book. That remains.

Stating Your Case It’s nice if you get to complain about certain things, and they listen, instead of sulking off because they feel insulted that you hurt their feelings over your work. All of the people who have filmed my stuff have listened to me. They didn’t always do what I wanted, but at least I felt I got to state my case. It’s when I don’t get that opportunity, or feel they are only pretending to listen, that I feel violated. Everyone has a different take on your work. And often when the story as is will perfectly do, there’s always someone who looks at it like clear, clean drinking water, and still wants to piss in it. They have to show that it isn’t all your work because they added the episode with the rabid dog and the exploding canary.