Five Diverse Movies That Will Get You Ready For Halloween

Looking for some great horror movies to get your heart pumping and your spine tingling this fall? No matter what kind of scares you’re looking for, these five diverse horror movies are sure to hit the spot. Horror movies come in a dizzying array of styles, and these five films reflect that diversity—in genre and subject matter, and in the directors, actors, and writers who created them. From supernatural horror and scary action flicks to psychological thrillers and dark crime films, this list has got a horror movie for everyone. Brought to life by talented directors from Spain, Korea, and the US, you’re going to want to make some time to watch (or rewatch) these excellent and creepy movies.

TRAIN TO BUSAN (2016)

Train to Busan is a 2016 Korean film about the repercussions of a zombie apocalypse. Most of the action takes place on a train to Busan, and follows a group of characters as they attempt to save themselves from a deadly zombie plague sweeping through the country—and the train cars. Twisty, violent, and full of action, this one will satisfy all your fall zombie movie cravings.

Veronica (2017)

Veronica, a Spanish supernatural horror movie, is loosely based on an infamous Spanish case: in 1991, a young woman died mysteriously after conducting a séance. The film follows a fifteen-year-old girl, Veronica, who begins experiencing strange paranormal happenings after having a séance during a full solar eclipse. If you’re a fan of The Exorcist, Veronica is a must for your October watch list.

Us (2019)

Us, directed by comedian, actor, and writer Jordan Peele and starring Lupita Nyong’o, tells the chilling story of a family vacation gone horribly wrong. Nyong’o plays Adelaide, who, during a childhood trip, wanders into a funhouse and encounters a doppelgänger of herself. Years later, on vacation with her husband and children, her whole family comes under attack by a threatening foursome of doppelgängers. Us blends family drama with some truly upsetting (in the best horror movie way) visual sequences.

Parasite (2019)

Parasite, the critically acclaimed Korean blockbuster and the winner of four Academy Awards in 2019 (including Best Picture), tells the story of a poor Korean family who decides to find employment with a wealthy family by individually posing as unrelated people. One by one, they infiltrate the rich family’s house, each pretending to have different skills. Needless to say, it doesn’t go well for anyone. There’s plenty of action in this one, but it also explores a lot of real-life issues in ways that’ll keep you pondering the movie’s ending for days.

MA (2019)

Directed by Tate Taylor, and starring Octavia Spencer as Sue Ann “Ma” Ellington, a seemingly-friendly middle-aged woman who terrorizes teenagers, this psychological thriller will have you on the edge of your seat. It follows a group of teenagers who befriend Sue Ann after she allows them to drink and party in her basement. But as they spend more time in her house, it soon becomes clear Sue Ann isn’t what she seems, and the teenagers are in mortal danger. The movie weaves stories from Sue Ann’s highs school days into the present-day action; the result is a chilling portrait of one woman slowly losing her grip on reality.

