What We’re Watching This Winter

New crime TV series are really heating up this winter season. There are new crime, mystery, suspense, and thriller shows that you can stream right now. And there are even more to look forward to in the upcoming months. Here are the crime TV shows we’re most excited about streaming this winter. Which ones will you be watching?

A Friend of the Family — Inspired by true events, A Friend of the Family is the story of Robert Berchtold, a close friend of the Broberg family. Berchtold kidnapped the Broberg’s eldest child Jan Broberg multiple times over the years. Jake Lacy stars as Robert Berchtold, Anna Paquin plays Mary Ann Broberg, Colin Hanks plays Bob Broberg, and McKenna Grace plays Jan Broberg. If you like this series, read this book.

The Devil’s Hour — The Devil’s Hour is a British psychological thriller created by Tom Moran and executive produced by Steven Moffatt. Every night, Lucy wakes at exactly 3:33 am, and she struggles to make sense of the strange visions she keeps seeing. On top of that, her eight-year-old son is completely emotionless for reasons Lucy can’t understand. But when her name becomes connected to a series of brutal murders, everything begins to come into focus. Peter Capaldi, who stars in the series, calls it “spectacularly dark.” If you like this series, read this book.

The Suspect — The Suspect is a British crime thriller that already premiered in the UK, and now it’s coming to AMC+ in November. Based on the bestselling novel by Michael Robotham, this five-part series follows clinical psychologist Joe O’Loughlin (played by Aidan Turner), who gets wrapped up in a murder investigation that threatens to reveal secrets of his own. If you like this series, read this book.

Spector — Here’s a true crime docuseries we’ll definitely be tuning in to watch this winter. This series, directed by Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott (Framing John Delorean, Believer) is the story of music producer Phil Spector, the record producer and songwriter who was convicted of the murder of actress Lana Clarkson. On the night of February 3, 2003, Clarkson was found dead in Spector’s mansion. This four-part series takes a look at what happened that night and the trial that followed. If you like this series, read this book.

Leopard Skin — Peacock’s upcoming crime drama Leopard Skin stars Carla Gugino, Amelia Eve, Gentry White, Philip Winchester, and Margot Bingham. After a criminal gang flees a botched jewelry heist, they’re forced to take hostages and hide out in a secluded Mexican beachside estate. During their time there, secrets, betrayals, and secret desires come to the surface. If you like this series, read this book.

The Recruit — The Recruit, a new original series from Netflix, stars Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, a young lawyer at the CIA who becomes wrapped up in dangerous international power politics. A former asset is demanding the agency exonerate her of a serious crime. And if they do not comply, she will expose the nature of her relationship with the agency. If you like this series, read this book.

Accused — Coming in January 2023, here’s another good option for those who love true crime and documentaries. This crime anthology focuses on courtroom stories from the defendant’s point of view. This show is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology of the same name. If you like this series, read this book.

