Free shipping on orders $35+

Librarians as Detectives: 6 Books Where Librarians Put on Their Sleuth Hats

By Emily Hoang

Librarians as Detectives_NovelSuspectsLibraries have been a site of knowledge, comfort, and entertainment. And the fellow librarians who work at these places have the skillset to help guide us toward whatever we need and are looking for. All the traits that make them successful librarians, make them the perfect detectives. Persistence in tracking information. Drawing connections from a variety of sources. Knowing how to communicate to diverse clientele. Not to mention, patience. The list goes on and on. Shown in these books are librarians put in different circumstances that will test their resourcefulness outside of a library. They’re put in high-stakes situations people only read about in books and will need to adapt quickly if they want to make it out alive.

What to Read Next

ThrillersRead2023_NovelSuspects

20 Psychological & Domestic Thrillers We’re Excited to Read This Year

10 of the Best True Crime Books of 2022_NovelSuspects

10 of the Best True Crime Books of 2022

All of NY Times Best Mysteries & Thrillers of 2022

All of NY Times Best Mysteries & Thrillers of 2022

LegalThrillersTrails_NovelSuspects

Crime Fiction That Follows Murder Trials

Crime Fiction and the American Great Depression

Crime Fiction and the American Great Depression

MostAnticipated2023_NovelSuspects

Most Anticipated Crime Fiction Coming in Early 2023

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.