Librarians as Detectives: 6 Books Where Librarians Put on Their Sleuth Hats
Libraries have been a site of knowledge, comfort, and entertainment. And the fellow librarians who work at these places have the skillset to help guide us toward whatever we need and are looking for. All the traits that make them successful librarians, make them the perfect detectives. Persistence in tracking information. Drawing connections from a variety of sources. Knowing how to communicate to diverse clientele. Not to mention, patience. The list goes on and on. Shown in these books are librarians put in different circumstances that will test their resourcefulness outside of a library. They’re put in high-stakes situations people only read about in books and will need to adapt quickly if they want to make it out alive.
Blitz
Daniel O'Malley
It’s September 1940 and three women of the Chequy, a secret organization tasked with protecting Britain from supernatural threats, stand above London while a German aircraft approaches. All they can do is watch their city get bombed since they’re forbidden by law to interfere. Except with sensible Pamela breaks all the rules to bring down a Nazi bomber with her bare hands. They agree to keep this a secret but learn that of a missing crew member from the downed bomber. The friends must hunt the enemy before he kills again. Fast forward to today. Lynette Binns, a librarian, is a late recruit of the Chequy after discovering her power to electrify everyday objects through touch. After finishing her training, she’s assigned to investigate a string of brutal murders that bear the hallmark of her own unique ability. Lyn must venture into the London underworld to find answers from the past before she becomes the killer’s next victim.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 18, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Death in the Margins
Victoria Gilbert
It’s early summer, and while Richard Muir and his dance partner, Karla, are preparing their new choreographic piece, Richard’s wife, Amy, is gathering the dance’s source materials. Based on folktales and the music of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the production is set to premiere at an old cinema that has been converted to a theater. But when dancer Meredith Fox—Richard’s former fiancé—is found dead backstage, Amy is once again propelled into a murder case that threatens the careers and lives of those she loves.
After Amy teams up with Chief Deputy Brad Tucker and the sheriff’s department to discover the killer, they find that there’s no shortage of suspects: Meredith’s wealthy ex-husband, several fellow dancers, a romantically spurned accompanist, and others whom the talented but haughty dancer dismissed or betrayed over the years.
With Richard and Karla's help, and information gleaned from locals who know a wealth of small-town secrets, Amy desperately tries to unveil the killer before the premiere. But she’s pursuing a ruthless murderer who’s willing to kill again—and who might just be waiting for Amy in the wings.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 6, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
The Broken Spine
Dorothy St. James
Trudell Becket, known to her friends as Tru, finds herself in a bind when her library in lovely Cypress, South Carolina, is turned into a state-of-the-art bookless “technological center.” A library with no books breaks Tru’s book-loving heart so she decides to rescue hundreds of beloved tomes slated for the town dump. Under the cover of darkness, Tru, along with her best friends—coffee shop owner Tori Green and mysterious bestselling author Flossie Finnegan-Baker—set up a secret bookroom in the library’s basement and prepare to open it to their most loyal, trustworthy patrons.
But as Tru and her crew are putting the finishing touches on their new book room, the town manager, who was behind the big push for the library’s transformation, is crushed by an overturned shelf of DVDs. Tru becomes the prime suspect as she hadn’t hid the fact that she hated having all of those wonderful books replaced by tablets and computers. But if she gives the police her alibi, she’ll have to explain about the secret book room and risk losing the books.
Tru knows she’s in a heap of trouble, and it doesn’t help that the officer in charge of the case is her old crush from high school, who broke her teenaged heart. To keep herself out of jail and her beloved bookroom up and running, Tru—with the help of Tori, Flossie, and a brown tabby stray cat named Dewey Decimal—decides to investigate. And faster than you can say “Shhhh!” Tru quickly finds herself on the same page with a killer who would love to write her final chapter. . . .
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 19, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
The Plot and the Pendulum
Jenn McKinlay
In this latest installment of A Library Lover’s Mystery, Lindsey Norris is happy to learn that her library is getting the Dorchester family’s vast book collection. But when she and her library staff arrive at the old Victorian estate to get the books, a bookcase reveals a secret passage bringing them to a room with a skeleton holding an old copy of The Collected Works of Edgar Allan Poe. Lindsey does a quick missing person check and discovers an unsolved missing person case from 1989. The cold case remains unsolved. Lindsey and her crew set out to solve this old murder mystery, using some novel ideas to crack the case.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 11, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
The Historian
Elizabeth Kostova
In this engrossing debut, a young woman is plunged into a labyrinth of secrets as she tries to reconcile with her family’s connection to an inconceivable evil. While working in the library stacks in college, Paul, the young woman’s father, discovered a book containing an emblem of a dragon holding a banner with the word “Drakulya”. Thus begins his search for Vlad the Impaler or Drakulya and his hidden tomb. Years later, he reveals to his daughter a series of unusual and horrifying events that went down in this quest. Her father goes missing and now this young woman must look toward the past and present if she wants to find the answers she needs.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 1, 2009. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Murder at the 42nd Street Library
Con Lehane
Murder at the 42nd Street Library follows Ambler and his partners in crime-solving as they track down a killer, shining a light on the dark deeds and secret relationships that are hidden deep inside the famous flagship building at the corner of 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue.
In their search for the reasons behind the murder, Ambler and his crew uncover sinister, and profoundly disturbing, relationships among the scholars studying in the iconic library. Included among the players are a celebrated mystery writer who has donated his papers to the library’s crime fiction collection; that writer’s long-missing daughter, a prominent New York society woman with a hidden past, and more than one of Ambler’s colleagues at the library. Shocking revelations lead inexorably to the traumatic events that follow—the reading room will never be the same.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 26, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next
Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.