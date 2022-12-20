Use NOVELSUSPECTS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

10 of the Best True Crime Books of 2022

By Lauren Shade

10 of the Best True Crime Books of 2022_NovelSuspects

Chilling real stories of families fighting against the odds, cold cases being resolved, investigators uncovering hidden secrets, and more. These are our top ten picks for the best true crime books of the year.

 

Honorable Mention

What to Read Next

10 Serial Killer Thrillers For Fans of True Crime_NovelSuspects

10 Serial Killer Thrillers For Fans of True Crime

AnnRule_TheWomanWhoInventedTrueCrime

The Woman Who Invented True Crime

8 Twisted True Crime Stories Filled With Mayhem and Intrigue

8 Twisted True Crime Stories Filled With Mayhem and Intrigue

A Brief History of The Black Dahlia_NovelSuspects

Vintage Noir and True Crime Stories

True Crime Books to Read with the Lights On

True Crime Books to Read with the Lights On

Trailed Author Kathryn Miles' True Crime Favorites

Trailed Author Kathryn Miles’ True Crime Favorites