Crime Fiction That Follows Murder Trials
In these legal thrillers, characters face high-profile cases that could not only make or break their careers but could have them running to survive. The stakes for finding the truth are higher now than ever before.
Chief medical examiner Kay Scarpetta receives shocking news during a sensational murder trial where she is a star witness. The judge’s sister has been found dead. It appears to be a home invasion, but Kay wonders why nothing was stolen and why the garden is strewn with dead plants and insects. She soon recognizes the telltale signs of the unthinkable and fears that the worst is yet to come.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 25, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Maureen O’Donnell wakes up to find her therapist boyfriend murdered in the middle of her living and suddenly she’s the prime suspect in a murder case. Desperate to clear her name, Maureen traces rumors about a similar murder at a local psychiatric hospital. She goes down a dangerous road, uncovering a trail of deception and repressed scandal that could exonerate her—or make her the next victim.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 20, 2007. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Zach Bridger, the former Super Bowl MVP quarterback, hasn’t seen his ex-wife Rebecca Pratt for years since their volatile marriage imploded. So, he’s shocked to discover she’s been placed on life support after a violent assault and that despite their divorce, he has medical power of attorney. Ultimately, he walks away, letting her parents have the final say. Four years later, Eban, the scion of a wealthy North Carolina family and Rebecca’s attacker, gets released from prison early. Kate Lennon, a brilliant state prosecutor, is determined to bring him to justice. Rebecca’s parents have kept her alive, but if she were to die, Eban would only be retried for murder. Kate’s mission to send Eban to prison for good now depends on Zach, who may be the one to kill her. Eban is determined to do anything to keep his freedom.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 16, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Alejandro “Sandy” Stern, a brilliant defense lawyer, is on the brink of retirement. But his old friend Dr. Kiril Pafko, a former Nobel Prize winner in Medicine, faces charges of insider trading, fraud, and murder and his life’s work is put in jeopardy. Stern decides to take on one last trial. But as the trial progresses, Stern begins to question everything he thought he knew about his friend and needs to figure out how far he’s willing to go to save his friend before it’s too late.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 26, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Los Angeles Special Trials prosecutor Rachel Knight and Detective Bailey Keller find themselves at the epicenter of a high-profile case when the daughter of a billionaire Hollywood director is found murdered. A prime suspect arises—one of Hollywood’s most popular and powerful talent managers and the victim’s best friend. After the director vouches for the manager’s innocence, all of Hollywood is at an all-out war to discredit both Rachel and her case.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 25, 2014. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
In this legal thriller, Melina Mora, a free-spirited woman, was murdered and seen with a young man of Gabriel Soto’s description. Sandy Grunwald, a young prosecutor whose political ambitions depend on a conviction, is pitted against Jordan Whipple, a preening public defender with a new, dynamite piece of evidence. Sandy, Jordan, and Judge Tackett all know that the criminal justice system is complicated, with a jury that has its own beliefs and bias that will ultimately shape the verdict. Earl Thomas, a taxman with his fair share of police encounters, Laura Hurtado-Perez, a physician concealing a private pain, Joseph Cole, founder of a local neighborhood watch, and four other jurors of varying walks of life find themselves brought together for one of the biggest, high-stakes trial in Miami.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 17, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next
Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.uspe