Crime Fiction That Follows Murder Trials

Zach Bridger, the former Super Bowl MVP quarterback, hasn’t seen his ex-wife Rebecca Pratt for years since their volatile marriage imploded. So, he’s shocked to discover she’s been placed on life support after a violent assault and that despite their divorce, he has medical power of attorney. Ultimately, he walks away, letting her parents have the final say. Four years later, Eban, the scion of a wealthy North Carolina family and Rebecca’s attacker, gets released from prison early. Kate Lennon, a brilliant state prosecutor, is determined to bring him to justice. Rebecca’s parents have kept her alive, but if she were to die, Eban would only be retried for murder. Kate’s mission to send Eban to prison for good now depends on Zach, who may be the one to kill her. Eban is determined to do anything to keep his freedom.