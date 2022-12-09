20 Psychological Thrillers We’re Excited to Read Next Year
Stakes are even higher in these psychological crime fiction novels as characters face internal battles with themselves while struggling to survive. In these mysteries & thrillers, you’ll see the dark side of technology and relationships constantly tested to a breaking point.
Katrina Kim’s obsession with Kurt, her co-worker, is just one of her coping mechanisms from the life of a slightly unhinged, broke, woman who’s the black sheep of her family. Like her constant shape and number ritual. Or how scenes from her favorite children’s book bleed into her vision when she’s anxious or stressed. Her life crumbles when she receives a cryptic message from Kurt that implies he’s aware if her surveillance. She accidentally becomes witness to Kurt’s suicide, but not before he tells her that his death is all her fault. Horrified, Katrina combs through the clues she’s collected about Kurt and realizes he’s been watching her just as much as she has of him.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Just the Nicest Couple
Mary Kubica
Emily and Chess were inseparable when they were kids, but by their 30s, their relationship has been strained by the demands of their adult life. They go on a girls' trip to Italy in hopes of reconnecting. They stay in the Villa Aestas in Orvieto, which has a complicated history that led to one of the greatest horror novels of all time and a murder. As Emily digs deeper into the villa’s complicated history, the truth seems to be more sinister and tensions between her and Chess develop further. Their own secrets and betrayals emerge and it starts to look like the villa might claim another victim before the summer ends.
The Villa
Rachel Hawkins
Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.