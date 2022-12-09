Use NOVELSUSPECTS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

20 Psychological Thrillers We’re Excited to Read Next Year

By Emily Hoang

Stakes are even higher in these psychological crime fiction novels as characters face internal battles with themselves while struggling to survive. In these mysteries & thrillers, you’ll see the dark side of technology and relationships constantly tested to a breaking point.

 

 

What to Read Next

5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

International Mystery Suspense: 5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

FirstLines_NovelSuspects

7 of Our Favorite First Lines in Crime Fiction

CrimeFictionFilm_NovelSuspects

Crime Fiction for Cinema Lovers

Chilling Crime Fiction Focused on Children and Families

Chilling Crime Fiction Focused on Children and Their Families

Journalists in Crime Fiction_NovelSuspects

Journalists in Crime Fiction

StephenKingRecommendations_NovelSuspects

5 Crime Fiction Books Recommended by Stephen King

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.