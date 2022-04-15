International Mystery Suspense: 5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

Having grown up in Finland, Maija and her family arrive in Sweden, hoping to forget their traumatic past and put down new roots in this beautiful land. BlackÃ¥n, a mountain, looms above them, and its dark history seems to haunt the lives of those who live in its shadow. Their daughter, Frederika, discovers the body of one of their neighbors, Erikson, who seems to have died from a wolf attack. However, Maija feels certain it could be wounds inflicted by another man. As she investigates the death, she is drawn to the dark history of tragedies and betrayals that have taken place under the mountain. Frederika also feels drawn to BlackÃ¥n, but it seems like no one else notices. As the seasons change to the “wolf winter”, the harshest winter in memory, the family struggles to survive in this land of darkness. With scarce resources and uncovered secrets, Maija will learn the true cost of survival and who she can trust.