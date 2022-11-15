Use FALLSAVINGS for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Crime Fiction for Cinema Lovers

By Mary Kay McBrayer

CrimeFictionFilm_NovelSuspectsWhen we think of the phrase “absolute power corrupts absolutely,” we typically associate it with dictators, government, and politics—but it’s just as common to see actors, directors, singers, and dancers wield that power. Fame reaches people. It’s persuasive, and that reach is powerful. It’s common knowledge that people become jealous of others’ fame, and when people get jealous, people get desperate. Desperate people do crazy things. Therein lies the relationship between crime and cinema. True, the story isn’t always so direct, but if you clicked on this article, you’re likely well aware of the close relationship between crime and cinema… still, here are a few crossovers that might have escaped your notice.

 

What to Read Next

8 Thrillers Perfect for True Crime Aficionados

8 Mystery & Thriller Books for the True Crime Aficionado

Unconventional Settings in Crime Fiction_NovelSuspects

Unconventional Settings in Crime Fiction

Travel the World With These 8 International Mystery Suspense Novels

Travel the World With These 8 International Crime Fiction Novels

The Insidious Reality of Corporate Thrillers_NovelSuspects

The Insidious Reality of Corporate Thrillers

TheTerror_AMC_WinterThrillers_NovelSuspects

Winter Thrillers and Similar Cinema to Watch if You Loved the Book

Mystery Suspense Rethink Social Media _ Novel Suspects

Mystery Suspense That Will Make You Rethink Social Media

Mary Kay McBrayer is the author of America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster. You can find her short works at Oxford American, Narratively, Mental Floss, and FANGORIA, among other publications. She co-hosts Everything Trying to Kill You, the comedy podcast that analyzes your favorite horror movies from the perspectives of women of color. Follow Mary Kay McBrayer on Instagram and Twitter, or check out her author site here.

 