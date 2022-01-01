The Insidious Reality of Corporate Thrillers
These corporate thrillers, mystery, suspense, and horror books will have you on the edge of your seat as easily as they’ll make you question technology and corporations and their role in our lives. Whether you’re into espionage thrillers or haunted house stories, these corporate thrillers will have you on the edge of your seat.
Qualityland
by Marc-Uwe Kling
QualityLand is the best country on Earth, a place where a universal ranking system determines all of your job opportunities and social advantages. And an automated matchmaking service helps you find your ideal match. In other words, decisions have become automated, and TheShop, the most successful company in the world, can tell what you want before you even know you want it. What’s more, they can conveniently deliver it to your doorstep before you even order it. What could possibly go wrong? Read Qualityland to find out.
The Warehouse
Rob Hart
Rob Hart’s The Warehouse is a sci-fil thriller novel set in a near-future world where Big Brother meets Big Business. The Cloud is a giant tech company that now makes up most of America’s economy. When you work for the Cloud, it becomes more than just a job. It’s where you live, and it’s who you are. Paxton never thought he’d be working for the Cloud, let alone moving into one of the company’s live-work facilities, but it’s better than any other options left available to him. Meanwhile, Zinnia never thought she’d be infiltrating the Cloud, and yet here she is, risking her life to uncover the company’s darkest secrets. Together, Paxton and Zinnia will see just how far this sprawling company will go.
The Circle
Dave Eggers
The Circle, David Egger’s popular sci-fi thriller suspense novel is the story of The Circle, the most powerful Internet company in the world. When Mae Holland is hired to work for the Circle, it feels like she’s won the lottery. The company’s modern facilities and friendly atmosphere seem like the ideal place to work. But behind the flashy parties and incredible amenities offered at The Circle, the company is hiding something. And as Mae’s role in the company becomes more public, she becomes more and more wrapped up in The Circle’s questionable agenda.
Horrorstor
Grady Hendrix
Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix is a fun mix of horror, comedy, and suspense. Strange things are happening overnight at the Orsk furniture store, but security cameras reveal nothing. So to uncover the mystery, three employees are tasked with staying the night in the store to get to the bottom of who (or what) is destroying furniture in the night. This is a suspenseful haunted house story for those of us who also love browsing furniture catalogs.
The First Billion
Christopher Reich
Looking for a mystery suspense book filled with thrilling corporate espionage? You need to read The First Billion by Christopher Reich. John “Jett” Gavallan used to be a fighter pilot. Now he’s the CEO of Black Jet Securities, an investment firm that earned its first billion before the techno bubble burst. Desperate to save his company, Gavallan is taking the biggest gamble of his career. He’s taking Mercury Broadband, Russia’s leading media company, public on the New York Stock Exchange. But when rumors of fraud come to the surface, Gavallan sends his number-two man—fellow Desert Storm fighter pilot Grafton Byrnes—to Moscow to discover the truth.
The Millionaires
by Brad Meltzer
The Millionaires is the story of two brothers, Charlie and Oliver Caruso. They work at Greene and Greene, a private bank so exclusive there's a $2 million minimum just to be a client. But when the brothers are offered $3 million in an abandoned account that can't be traced, how can they say no? Charlie and Oliver think it’s a victimless crime and that taking the money is a no-brainer, but the brothers end up getting so much more than they bargained for.
