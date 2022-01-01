The Insidious Reality of Corporate Thrillers

Rob Hart’s The Warehouse is a sci-fil thriller novel set in a near-future world where Big Brother meets Big Business. The Cloud is a giant tech company that now makes up most of America’s economy. When you work for the Cloud, it becomes more than just a job. It’s where you live, and it’s who you are. Paxton never thought he’d be working for the Cloud, let alone moving into one of the company’s live-work facilities, but it’s better than any other options left available to him. Meanwhile, Zinnia never thought she’d be infiltrating the Cloud, and yet here she is, risking her life to uncover the company’s darkest secrets. Together, Paxton and Zinnia will see just how far this sprawling company will go.