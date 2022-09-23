Unconventional Settings in Crime Fiction

By Emily Hoang

Unconventional Settings in Crime Fiction_NovelSuspectsGet ready for these thrilling reads set in a range of unconventional places. From strangers meeting in a reading room in the library to cyclists racing in the Tour de France, these crime fiction novels have even higher stakes in these unexpected places that promise surprisingly dark turns.

 

What to Read Next

Shutterstock_1285413715

Survival Of The Fittest: Escape Thrillers That Will Keep You On Edge

10 Heart-Pounding and High-Stakes Thrillers

10 Heart-Pounding and High-Stakes Thrillers

The Hunt is On_Mysteries & Thrillers With Protagonists on the Run

The Hunt is On: Mysteries & Thrillers With Protagonists on the Run

Death of A Green-Eyed Monster by M.C. Beaton

The Latest Hamish Macbeth Murder Mystery

8 Thrillers Perfect for True Crime Aficionados

8 Mystery & Thriller Books for the True Crime Aficionado

Stunning Stories of Fabulous Female Detectives

10 Female Detectives Uncovering Hidden Mysteries

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.