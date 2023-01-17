Exciting James Patterson 2023 Releases
Bestselling author, James Patterson has some exciting releases coming out in 2023. Here are a few that you won’t want to miss!
The 23rd Midnight
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
James Patterson and Maxine Paetro are back with this next installment from the series, A Women’s Murder Club Thriller. Detective Lindsay Boxer put serial killer Evan Burke in jail and Reporter Cindy Thomas wrote a book that put him on the bestseller list. But an obsessed maniac is giving the serial killer a second wind, turning Burke’s true-crime story into a playbook and embellishing it with his own gruesome touches. Detective Lindsay must track this elusive suspect before the entire Murder Club faces complete destruction.
Countdown
by James Patterson
by Brendan DuBois
In James Patterson’s biggest ticking time bomb of a thriller to date, we follow Agent Amy Cornwall. She excels at working from the shadows until a field operation reveals the dark dealings between her bosses and an informant. Not to mention, discovering the hidden plot of a terrorist genius that could kill thousands of Americans—including her husband and daughter. This leaves her no choice but to go dark while the Division, who knows everything about her background, hunt her down. Agent Cornwall’s countdown has begun.
The House of Wolves
by James Patterson
by Mike Lupica
After Jenny Wolf’s father is murdered, the thirty-six-year-old suddenly becomes in charge of a multi-billion-dollar empire and a family that makes the Roys in Succession and the Duttons in Yellowstone seem tame. As the most powerful family in California, Jenny has all the tools at her disposal to solve her father’s murder.
On a cold January morning, Jack Morgan stands inside the New York Stock Exchange with his former US Marine comrade. His friend’s company is being launched onto the market, but just before the bell rings a bullet flies through the air and finds its mark. In the aftermath of the murder, the victim’s wife hires Jack, who has the world’s largest investigation agency in his toolbox, to find the killer. Jack discovers another murder in Moscow that appears to be linked, sinking his deeper and deeper into a conspiracy that could have global consequences.
Cross Down
by James Patterson
by Brendan DuBois
In this next installment from An Alex Cross and John Sampson Thriller, the brilliant crime-solving duo is back. A military-style attack erupts, brutally sidelining Cross. Now Sampson, alone, must go on to protect all the he loves and every American before it’s too late.
First time in Print
Circle of Death
by James Patterson
by Brian Sitts
In the year 2088, the doomsday clock inches towards midnight.
The Command, synonymously the World Destroyer, is on the loose. Not even Lamont Cranston, the Shadow's alter ego, knows who he is, but the clock is ticking as people around the world drop dead by the day, with the attack at the World's Fair the most sinister yet. It's up The Shadow and his band of allies to stop the end of the world...
3 Days to Live: A CIA-agent bride is on her European honeymoon when she and her husband are poisoned—leaving her seventy-two hours to take revenge (with Duane Swierczynski).
Women and Children First: When a deal goes bad on a tech executive in Washington, DC, he turns an order to kill his family into a chance to relive his military glory days (with Bill Schweigart).
The Housekeepers: A Los Angeles doctor trusts her two housekeepers, but when she’s murdered in a botched attempt to steal drugs, the pair of grifters vie to control their former employer’s estate—facing off against the Russian mob (with Julie Margaret Hogben).
