Exciting James Patterson 2023 Releases

On a cold January morning, Jack Morgan stands inside the New York Stock Exchange with his former US Marine comrade. His friend’s company is being launched onto the market, but just before the bell rings a bullet flies through the air and finds its mark. In the aftermath of the murder, the victim’s wife hires Jack, who has the world’s largest investigation agency in his toolbox, to find the killer. Jack discovers another murder in Moscow that appears to be linked, sinking his deeper and deeper into a conspiracy that could have global consequences.