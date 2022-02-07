What We’re Reading This Winter
Winter is upon us, and it’s our favorite season for cozying up to a great book. If you’re ready to get swept up in some suspense, then go ahead and brew up your favorite warm drink, grab your coziest socks, and settle into your reading nook. These mystery and suspense novels hitting shelves this winter is hot and you won’t want to miss any of them.
Manhunt
Gretchen Felker-Martin
Beth and Fran spend their days traveling the ravaged New England coast, hunting feral men and harvesting their organs in a gruesome effort to ensure they'll never face the same fate.
Robbie lives by his gun and one hard-learned motto: other people aren't safe.
After a brutal accident entwines the three of them, this found family of survivors must navigate murderous TERFs, a sociopathic billionaire bunker brat, and awkward relationship dynamics—all while outrunning packs of feral men, and their own demons.
The Maid
Nita Prose
Molly Gray has a hard time navigating life because she doesn't always understand the unspoken rules and protocols of dealing with other people. Her gran used to help her figure things out, but Molly's been struggling since she died. Then she lands the perfect job as a maid at an upscale hotel. Molly likes etiquette and order, so this is ideal…until she walks into a guest room and finds a very rich, very dead man. With her strange mannerisms landing her on the top of the suspect list, Molly has to figure out who the real killer is, and fast!
The Midnight Ride
by Ben Mezrich
Three people find their lives converging in shocking ways after someone is murdered. Hailey is caught counting cards at a casino to make ends meet, and while she's escaping she runs right into a room with a dead body. Nick is an ex-con who wants to start over, but first he's got some business he has to settle in order to get the windfall he needs…but he doesn't expect to find into Hailey cowering in the room of the man he's supposed to meet. And when Adrian learns his professional rival is dead, he almost shakes it off…until one detail about the rival's new research has him questioning everything.
Anthem
by Noah Hawley
In this literary thriller, strange occurrences are sweeping the U.S. via memes, which only the country's teens are able to interpret. Meanwhile, Simon is in a treatment facility after the death of his sister when he decides to break out and join two strangers on an enigmatic mission to discover the Wizard, someone who's done a lot of bad. But along their way, their journey becomes a rescue mission for the Wizard's latest captive…and then it becomes a rescue mission for the entire world.
The Goodbye Coast
by Joe Ide
For fans of classic mysteries, don't miss The Goodbye Coast, Joe Ide's contemporary reimagining of one of the most famous literary detectives, Philip Marlowe. In modern day Los Angeles, Marlowe is a PI who is quiet, capable, and reserved. He takes on two recent missing person cases despite his misgivings, and his investigation forces him to confront the issues with his own father, a decorated LAPD officer who turned to alcohol following his mother's death.
Killer View
by Roy Johansen
Foreword by Iris Johansen
Jessie Mercado is a PI who is tough as nails, but she's in over her head when she's hired to find the partner of a consultant firm that specializes in helping wealthy people prepare for prison sentences. One thing's for sure, in this line of business her missing person is bound to have run into foul play. Jessie joins forces with Kendra, a Sherlock Holmes–esque figure, and together the two of them uncover a dark conspiracy that will put them directly in harm's way.
Homicide and Halo-Halo
Mia P. Manansala
Lila Macapagal is back in this second installment in the Tita Rosie's Kitchen series. It's summer and Lila is still struggling with the aftermath of Arsenic and Adobo when she learns that a local beauty pageant has been resurrected. Lila won this pageant years ago, driving a wedge between her and her cousin. When the head judge is found dead and Lila's cousin is the number one suspect, Lila must face her issues with her cousin head on to get down to the bottom of this mystery.
Diablo Mesa
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
Archaeologist Nora Kelly and FBI Agent Corrie Swanson join forces once again to uncover the truth about murder on a government site. When a wealthy billionaire offers Nora's archaeological institute a hefty sum to run a dig on a site famed for its supposed alien sighting, Nora is assigned to the project. She's not expecting much, so she's shocked when they uncover two bodies and the FBI is called in. Working closely with Corrie Swanson, the two must discover who the victims are, what happened to them, and is this billionaire is somehow involved.
End of Days
Brad Taylor
Pike Logan and Jennifer Cahill are all too happy to leave quarantine to assist their friends and terrorist hunters Aaron and Shoshana in a hunt for a killer who recently targeted an Israeli head of security while he was in Switzerland. But the more the four dig into the incident, the more evidence they uncover that points to other deaths that might not be accidents…and might instead point to a serial killer targeting important people across the globe.
Like a Sister
by Kellye Garrett
Desiree Pierce is a reality TV star who is found dead the morning after her 25th birthday. Because she's not exactly a media darling, the press (and the police) quickly declare her death an overdose. But Desiree's half sister Lena is instantly suspicious. Although the sisters have been estranged and Lena no longer talks to their father, a hip-hop mogul, Lena knows that the details about her sister aren't adding up. She is determined to get justice for Desiree, but doing so takes her down a perilous path that will force her to confront her family's darkest secrets.
The Recovery Agent
Janet Evanovich
Gabriela Rose is a recovery agent. She's hired to recover anything that her clients might have lost—heirlooms, stolen objects, and more. But her latest job is for her own family, and it's a doozy. She must recover a family treasure that no one has ever seen, and in order to do so she must examine an old family heirloom her insufferable ex-husband, Rafer, has in his possession. As Gabriela's job takes her to Peru, she and Rafer find themselves racing to stay one step ahead of a drug lord who'd happily take them out if given the chance.
The Match
by Harlan Coben
In this sequel to The Boy from the Woods, Wilde is a man who doesn't know who he is or where he comes from, just that he appeared one day in the Ramapo Mountains without any memory of before. But his last case brought a major break in the mystery of his origins, and now he's on a mission to dive into his own past…but first, he has to unravel the clues found in a disappearance and a recent apparent suicide.
Good Rich People
Eliza Jane Brazier
Lyla has always believed that life is a game she is destined to win, but her husband, Graham, takes the game to dangerous levels. The wealthy couple invites self-made success stories to live in their guesthouse and then conspires to ruin their lives. After all, there is nothing worse than a bootstrapper.
Demi has always felt like the odds were stacked against her. At the end of her rope, she seizes a risky opportunity to take over another person’s life and unwittingly becomes the subject of the upstairs couple’s wicked entertainment. But Demi has been struggling forever, and she’s not about to go down without a fight.
In a twist that neither woman sees coming, the game quickly devolves into chaos and rockets toward an explosive conclusion.
Because every good rich person knows: in money and in life, it’s winner take all. Even if you have to leave a few bodies behind.
Run, Rose, Run
by James Patterson
by Dolly Parton
In James Patterson's latest celebrity collaboration, he teams up with singer-songwriter legend Dolly Parton to tell the story of Rose, an aspiring songwriter and singer who arrives in Nashville hoping to make her fortune. But before she finds success, the dark past she's been running from might catch up with her first.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use