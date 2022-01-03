Crime Fiction Coming This January
From epic literary thrillers to slow-burning psychological suspense, January has arrived and you’re going to want to add these most anticipated books of the month to the top of your reading pile. Get ready for a new year and a whole new list of mystery books and suspense novels to read.
Anthem
by Noah Hawley
Anthem is an epic literary thriller that sees a group of teens fighting to save a world that adults have attempted to ruin. Simon Oliver is recovering from his sister’s tragic passing at the Float Anxiety Abatement Center. But he breaks out to join a woman named Louise and a man who calls himself The Prophet. Together, they embark on a quest for utopia and a rescue mission to save a woman who's being held captive by the wizard. This story is a page-turning look into the state of America and what is being left for the youth of America to fix.
The Maid
Nita Prose
The Maid by Nita Prose is a quirky new mystery suspense book with a main character you'll want to root for. Molly Gray has trouble with social skills and difficulty reading social cues. When she was feeling unsure of the world around her, she used to have her gran to lean on. But now Gran is dead. Molly has been left to navigate the world all on her own, and so she throws herself fully into her work as a maid at a hotel. After all, it’s the perfect job for her. She loves cleaning, and returning each and every room in the Regency Grand Hotel to a state of perfection fills Molly with joy. That is until she discovers a dead body in one of the rooms. Suddenly, the hotel becomes the scene of a serious murder investigation, and Molly becomes a primary suspect.
A Killer Sundae
Abby Collette
Abby Collette's third novel in her cozy Ice Cream Parlor mystery series is A Killer Sundae. This book sees Bronwyn Crewse, owner of Crewse Creamery, looking forward to the Harvest Time Festival. The festival is a chance for residents to welcome a new season with hayrides, hot air balloons, and of course, delicious ice cream treats. But when a festival-goer gets poisoned, all eyes turn to Bronwyn, and she'll have to crack the case to clear her name.
End of Days
Brad Taylor
When a paragliding trip over the picturesque mountains of Switzerland results in the brutal murder of the former head of Israeli intelligence, Mossad brings in terrorist hunters Aaron and Shoshana to investigate. But they'll need help to find out who was behind the attack and what they’re planning next. Luckily, Aaron and Shoshana know exactly who to call.
Taskforce operators Pike Logan and Jennifer Cahill have been trapped in Charleston, South Carolina during COVID-19, so when Aaron and Shoshana show up on their doorstep with Israeli passports and a new mission, they jump at the chance to assist their friends. Some suspect that Keta’ib Hezbollah, an Iranian-funded militia group operating in Iraq, might be responsible for the “accidental” deaths of key members of the American and Israeli governments. But something isn’t adding up, and Pike, Jennifer, and the two Mossad operators are determined to find the real assassins before more people are cut down.
As they stumble upon the trail of a serial killer loose on the streets of Rome connected to the deaths and follow evidence leading to the exalted Knights of Malta, they must wade deep into the contentious religious and political fractures of Israel and the greater Middle East. It’s a dangerous world where fanatics and legitimate organizations exist side by side, and it’s up to the Taskforce to determine who is really pulling the strings. What they find could have disastrous consequences not only for them, but for the entire world…
The Latinist
Mark Prins
Tessa Templeton has thrived at Oxford University under the tutelage and praise of esteemed classics professor Christopher Eccles. And now, his support is the one thing she can rely on: her job search has yielded nothing, and her devotion to her work has just cost her her boyfriend, Ben. Yet shortly before her thesis defense, Tessa learns that Chris has sabotaged her career—and realizes their relationship is not at all what she believed.
Driven by what he mistakes as love for Tessa, Chris has ensured that no other institution will offer her a position, keeping her at Oxford with him. His tactics grow more invasive as he determines to prove he has her best interests at heart. Meanwhile, Tessa scrambles to undo the damage—and in the process makes a startling discovery about an obscure second-century Latin poet that could launch her into academic stardom, finally freeing her from Chris’s influence.
The Overnight Guest
Heather Gudenkauf
Heather Gudenkauf's mystery/thriller The Overnight Guest follows true crime writer Wylie Lark, who has retired to a snowy farmhouse to work on her latest book. It seems like the perfect escape. The only problem? Two people were murdered in this very house and another disappeared without a trace. And now Wylie is snowed in at the farmhouse with no chance of escape. When she finds a small child out in the snow and starts to uncover the secrets of the house, Wylie realizes she's not as isolated as she once believed.
Play Dead
by Angela Marsons
Play Dead is the fourth novel in Angela Marsons' DI Kim Stone series. In this mystery novel, Detective Kim Stone is investigating a serial killer who is hiding their victims' bodies at the Westerley research facility, a "body farm" that's not for the faint of heart. Young women keep turning up dead, and when reporter Tracy Frost goes missing, the stakes are raised even higher. Will Detective Stone be able to catch the killer before more end up dead?
The Fields
Erin Young
Get ready for the first novel in a new page-turning police procedural series. The Fields introduces readers to Sergeant Riley Fisher, who has recently been promoted to head of investigations for the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. When a young woman is found dead in an Iowa cornfield, the case quickly becomes personal for Riley as she realizes the victim was a childhood friend of hers. And the more Riley looks into the crime, the more victims she connects to the murderer and the bigger the case gets, far beyond her small Midwestern town.
