The Thrill Is On: The Latest in Psychological Suspense

When the weather starts to get hot, there’s nothing like a thrilling novel to chill you to your bones. And there are a ton of amazing psychological suspense novels available this summer! It’s so exciting to get so involved in a thriller that the ring of your phone scares you out of your seat, or a pet jumps up on your lap and makes you scream. If this sounds like your idea of a great read, then this post is for you. If you love thrilling books, look no further than this list of 12 of the best offerings from the latest in psychological suspense. Domestic thrillers, mind-bending twists, heart-pounding mysteries, cat-and-mouse games—this list has them all.

The Noise Who better to kick off the list than James Patterson, the world's bestselling author? The master of thrillers is joined by NYT bestselling author J.D. Barker in this story of two sisters who are rescued from a sound unlike anything else that seems to be coming from the forest. It's soon louder and scarier than anyone can explain—or can survive. Will the sisters be able to stop the noise?

An Ambush of Widows Kirsten North and Flora Zhang don't know each other, and neither do their husbands—or so they thought. When the women received word that their husbands died together, violently, in a place they weren't even supposed to be, the widows begin to dig through their lives. Because if they can't figure out what their husbands were up to and who wanted them dead, they may end up on the hook for their murders instead.

The Family Plot Dahlia Lighthouse's parents were obsessed with true crime. They raised her and her twin brother, Andy, on a creepy secluded island, and when Dahlia was sixteen, Andy disappeared. Years later, she returns home after her father's death, where the family makes a horrifying discovery—Andy is already buried in her father's family plot. Theories about drifters and serial killers are tossed around, but the truth behind his death just might hit closer to home. While the rest of Dahlia's family goes about their lives like nothing really happened, Dahlia will work to get to the bottom of her twin's murder.

Cul-De-sac Another fun sub-genre of suspense novels are the domestic thrillers. In New York Times bestselling author Joy Fielding's latest book, five families in a sleepy suburb live on a quiet cul-de-sac. All five families have secrets, all five families have a gun, and by the end of one dark night in July, one of them will be dead. Everyone on the cul-de-sac has a motive for murder, as well as a reason to be murdered. Which one will it be?

Her Three Lives And in Cate Holahan's latest offering of mystery and suspense, a social media influencer's world is shattered when Jade and her fiancé, Greg, are the victims of a home invasion. The vicious attack leaves Greg house-bound, and he starts obsessively watching the security feeds to their home. As Jade begins to suspect that Greg knew the attackers, Greg becomes more and more paranoid that Jade was behind the attack. Can either of them get to the bottom of the attack before the situation escalates?

Who is Maud Dixon? Fans of Patricia Highsmith will love this thrilling literary mystery about a publishing employee who takes a job working for a reclusive author! Florence Darrow has always dreamed of being a writer, so when the famous author Maud Dixon asks her to be her assistant, she jumps at the chance. But it turns out Maud Dixon is actually a woman named Helen, and Helen's life is a lot different than Florence imagined. Shortly after Helen brings Florence with her on a research trip to Morocco, Florence wakes up in the hospital with no memory of what happened and Helen is nowhere to be found. Should Florence look for her...or take the name Maud Dixon for herself?

The Hunting Wives Sophie O'Neill thought leaving the big city with her husband and baby for an idyllic small Texas town would be a great move. But now she's second guessing the move. New excitement arrives in the form of Margot Banks, a gorgeous socialite who brings Sophie into an exclusive club of women secretly known as the Hunting Wives. Together they drink, party, shoot guns, and more. Suddenly Sophie is obsessed with everything Margot, and she's neglecting her husband, her baby, and her best friend. But when a murder rocks their quiet town and threatens to expose the late night activities of the Hunting Wives, she won't know who she can trust.

The Other Black Girl Twenty-six-year-old editorial assistant Nella Rogers was thrilled Hazel started working at Wagner Books. As the only Black employee for so long, she welcomes Hazel to the job. After years of microaggressions and racism, she thinks she'll finally have a confidante. But Hazel quickly becomes the office darling, and the friendship Nella had hoped would blossom dies on the vine. And then Nella starts getting threatening notes. Could Hazel be behind them? And should Nella be worried for her safety?

A Dark and Secret Place Michael Reeve is the famous serial killer known as the Red Wolf. For much of Heather Evans's life, he's been behind bars. But when Heather returns to her family home after her mother's death, she discovers stacks of letters between her mother and the infamous murderer. And then a new body is found, killed in the same was as the Red Wolf killings. Is Michael Reeve innocent? Did he know Heather's mother and did it have something to do with her death? Finding out the answers might cost Heather her own life.

A Slow Fire Burning From the New York Times bestselling author of The Girl on the Train comes a new tale of murder and revenge. When the body of a young man is found murdered on a London houseboat, the motives and whereabout of three women who knew him come into question. Each of them are harboring resentments and secrets, but which of them would resort to murder? The answer may shock you.

The Last Guests When newlyweds Lina and Cain decide to rent out their house, they are hoping it will be a great source of income to get their life together started off right. But both Lina and Cain are hiding big secrets, and shortly after the guests begin to appear, it's obvious that one of them knows more than they should about those secrets—and will use them however they want. It turns a little extra income into a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse.

The Retreat After the end to a disastrous marriage, Maeve Martin is ready for a new start. She attends a retreat in the Rocky Mountains, determined to make her dreams of owning a dance studio a reality. At first, the retreat is everything Maeve hoped it would be, but then an avalanche leaves her trapped with six other guests. As the days go by with no help in sight, the guests start dying one by one, and Maeve realizes she is trapped with a killer. Will she survive until long enough to be rescued?

