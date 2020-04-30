The Best New Crime Fiction of May 2020

New month, new books! And if you’re here, it must be because you’re looking for murder and mayhem and mysteries to solve. Maybe some thrills, too? I’ve got those, plus a legal thriller and a cozy mystery with a delicious cover. Seriously, I want to lick it! Anyhoo, here are great mysteries and thrillers releasing in May that you should totally check out and read.

Ebooks.com Fair Warning Looking for an edge-of-your-seat thriller? Check! Love following a journalist trying to get the scoop and solve the crime? Check! Can't resist the intensity of a fictional serial killer? Check! There’s so much to keep you entertained, on the edge of your seat, and turning the page late into the night as reporter Jack McEvoy–of course, against all advice and warnings–tracks down a serial killer who murdered a woman he knew, making him also a suspect… Everyone is in danger!

Bookshop A Deadly Inside Scoop Bronwyn Crewse returns to her family’s Ohio ice cream shop with an MBA that isn’t going to be much help against construction delays, the weather, and a pesky thing like murder...you know, the dead guy in the snow outside her ice cream shop. That can't be good for business. Making matters worse, the dead man had a feud with her family. So, of course, her father is implicated in the murder. Bronwyn is going to have to work overtime to keep the business afloat and solve this murder! Thankfully, she has some help from quirky friends and close family–plus a ton of ice cream for comfort.

Bookshop What You Don't See If PIs are where your mystery heart lies, I have a great Chicago PI for you! Cass Raines was a Chicago PD officer until a traumatic incident in which she was shot led to her resigning and taking up the PI badge instead. Raines has already solved the mystery of who murdered her priest (and literal father figure) and a boat murder, all while managing tenants in an apartment building. Now she’ll take on bodyguard duties for a woman on top of a media empire who is receiving death threats. This series is great for fans of found family, snark, witty dialogue, interesting characters (a nun that breaks the mold!), and great mystery solving!

Here’s to your next great mystery and thriller read–I know you can solve the mystery first!

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor and Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.