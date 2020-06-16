The Best New Crime Fiction of June 2020

*Flips page on calendar* Hello, June. Hello, new mysteries and thrillers. I’ve been waiting for you! And since sharing is caring, I of course am going to tell you lovely mystery readers about a handful of crime books–fiction and nonfiction–releasing this month that should keep you turning the pages long into the night. Or in the day, if you’re a day reader–any time is a great time for a mystery book.

Ebooks.com The Persuasion If you’re looking for suspense, could use a long-running series, like characters with unique jobs, and enjoy a love-interest side plot, this one is for you! Eve Duncan has a super cool, and super dangerous, job as a forensic sculptor. Eve’s daughter, Jane, also has artistic talent, and it has brought her unwanted attention and put her in danger. With an ex-Navy Seal for a father and a love interest also on the killer’s target list, Jane is gonna have to take matters into her own hands! And maybe finally get her man in the process.

Bookshop Magnetized For true crime readers, here’s one we rarely get: a translated true crime! This looks into the case that happened in 1982 in Buenos Aires, where four taxi drivers were murdered over the course of one week with no rhyme or reason. Thirty years later, Carlos Busqued starts visiting the killer, Ricardo Melogno, in prison. While Melogno has now finished his sentence, he is essentially stuck in perpetuity and is not being released. Here, readers get to hear from Melogno and view forensic documents, newspaper clippings, and interviews to learn what happened then and what is happening now.

Bookshop Seven Years of Darkness Need a psychological thriller with revenge? And a game of cat and mouse? I got you! Set in a South Korean village, the story begins when a young girl is found dead in a reservoir. As the police investigate, it becomes clear that two security guards and the girl’s father all have secrets related to the night of her death. Wanting to find who is responsible, while keeping their own secrets hidden, the three men start a game of cat and mouse…

Ebooks.com Hush Harriet Blue’s detective badge has been replaced by her prison inmate number: 3329. And former law enforcement does not ever fare well in prison. So she’s willing to do anything to get out, and, of course, a chance presents itself. Joe Woods, Deputy Police Commissioner, shows up with an offer: find his missing daughter and granddaughter, and she can go free. Did I mention Woods is the man who put Blue in prison? Drama and thrills!

Bookshop I Killed Zoe Spanos I personally love titles like this, so naturally I had to pick up the book. This twisty YA murder mystery is inspired by Rebecca and recommended for fans of Sadie and Serial! Anna Cicconi is new in town, and that’s usually hard enough, but she also bears a resemblance to a missing girl, Zoe Spanos. Anna may have arrived for a nanny job, but she soon finds herself digging into the mystery of Zoe. That is, until Zoe’s body is found and Anna is charged with manslaughter. I know! But teen podcast host Martina Green isn’t convinced Anna is responsible...

Bookshop Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery Who Is Vera Kelly? was such a breath of fresh air in the spy and historical mystery genre that I was thrilled to see the character would be returning once again. This time, she’s left the CIA and become a PI, but I’m guessing she has not lost her dry wit–which I am totally here for! So she’s broke and heartbroken and takes a case involving a lost child, the foster care system, and travel to the Caribbean–all while angering people from the Cold War...

Here’s to a great month of crime reads and solving those mysteries!

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor and Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.