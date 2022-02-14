The Best Crime Fiction Books According to Goodreads

Tana French's In the Woods is another first in a series. In the Dublin Murder Squad series, each book revolves around a different detective, and French's debut novel is about Rob Ryan, a detective who was the victim of a violent crime when he was a child. But he can't remember the details. Now, as an adult, he's on a case that is reminiscent of his own past trauma. Will solving this case finally give him closure and answer questions about what happened to him all those years ago?