The 10 Best M.C. Beaton Cozy Mysteries

This is the last Hamish Macbeth novel in the series, and it’s the final one that will make this list of the best M.C. Beaton books. However, if you need more Hamish Macbeth books, please know there are plenty more where these came from. So here’s what Death of an Honest Man is about. Newcomer Paul English loves to be honest. To a fault. He tells the minister at the church in Lochdubh that his sermons were boring. He calls Mrs. Wellington fat. He tells Angela Brody that her mystery novels are a waste of time and that she should focus on real literature. Is it really surprising that that type of honesty got Paul killed?