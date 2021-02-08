Six True Stories About Organized Crime

If you're looking for a disturbing but true story about organized crime, and you can stomach graphic violence, then you're going to want to pick up El Sicario. El Sicario worked as a contract killer for a drug cartel in Juarez, Mexico. After twenty years of life as a hit man, he decided to get out, and he did so alive. Here, he tells his story to reporter Charles Bowden. Presented as one chilling but clear-sighted monologue, his story is not for the faint of heart. He speaks about his training by the FBI, carrying out torture and murder for both drug cartels and the Mexican government, and his eventual repentance and life in the US as a fugitive. This book is the story of one man, but it sheds light on the hidden underbelly of the war on drugs.