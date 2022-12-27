Most Anticipated Debut Books of 2023

New year, new authors. These up-and-coming authors are serving us dazzling debut novels to keep us entertained throughout the year. Like many of us, these characters are hoping for a fresh start. An opportunity of a lifetime sends Alex to an estate and on the road to becoming the author she’s always dreamed of. Maya thought she could forget about her past and live in Boston with her boyfriend. Clare arrives in Edinburgh to reinvent herself and becomes a part of an exclusive circle. But these characters find out that attaining their dreams isn’t as sweet as they thought it to be. As they get closer and closer to the truth, something more sinister comes to light. With masterful prose and thrilling plots, these new additions to your bookshelf will make 2023 all the better.

A Dangerous Book Irfan Mirza, a Desi Muslim with a dark past, turns on his phone after being temporarily unreachable for a deep-deniability protection job for a Saudi prince. He discovers a series of messages from his estranged wife, an academic who stumbled upon a dangerous secret that has landed her in police "protection" in Karachi, Pakistan. Irfan leaps into action to free his wife but realizes it's a more complicated affair when his daughter's life also lies in the balance.

Liar, Dreamer, Thief Katrina Kim's obsession with Kurt, her co-worker, is just one of her coping mechanisms from the life of a slightly unhinged, broke, woman who's the black sheep of her family. Like her constant shape and number ritual. Or how scenes from her favorite children's book bleed into her vision when she's anxious or stressed. Her life crumbles when she receives a cryptic message from Kurt, implying that he's aware of her surveillance. She accidentally becomes a witness to Kurt's suicide but not before he tells her that his death is all her fault. Horrified, Katrina combs through the clues she's collected about Kurt and realizes he's been watching her just as much as she has of him. Liar, Dreamer, Thief, is an intimate portrayal of life's complexities and a sensitive exploration of mental health.

The Writing Retreat Alex had given up on her dreams of becoming a published author. But she gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend an exclusive month-long writing retreat at the feminist horror writer Roza Vallo's estate. When Alex and the other attendees arrive, Roza surprises them with a challenge that will reap the winner's huge rewards. During the retreat, they must all complete an entire novel from scratch and the best novel will receive a seven-figure publishing deal. Although seemingly impossible, Alex buckles down to write and tries to ignore strange happenings—Roza's erratic behavior, her rival, Wren's, mind games, and the alleged mansion's hauntings. Then a writer vanishes during a snowstorm, and Alex must find the truth to save herself before the clock runs out.

The Things We Do to Our Friends Clare arrives in Edinburgh, Scotland, the perfect destination for someone who wants to reinvent herself. There, she meets Tabitha, a beautiful, charismatic, and rich girl from her art history class. Clare becomes part of an exclusive circle and the new life she's envisioned for herself finally seems to begin. Tabitha reveals a little project she's working on and ropes Clare into helping her, even though it goes again everything Clare has tried to repent for. Clare slowly realizes what her new friends are capable of but too late for her to turn back.

What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez When thirteen-year-old Ruthy disappeared after track practice without a trace, her family was left scarred and scrambling. Twelve years later, her older sister Jessica spots a woman on TV in Catfight. She calls herself Ruby but has a beauty mark under her left eye that's instantly recognizable. Could it be Ruthy? The women in the Ramirez family, Dolores, Jessica, and Nina, go on a family trip to search for their long-lost sister. On this journey, they'll be forced to reckon with their past and future and the bonds that hold these women together.

The Carnivale of Curiosities Ashe and Pretorius' Carnivale of Curiosities is a show everyone's trying to get a ticket for. But the real show begins behind the curtain. There are rumors of the show's proprietor, Aurelius Ashe, is more than an average magician. For the right price, he can make any wish come true. But Ashe is tempted to refuse when Odilon Rose, one of the most notorious men in London, comes knocking on his door with a proposition regarding his young, beautiful charge, Charlotte. Rose holds a secret that threatens the security of the troupe's most vulnerable members, and Ashe has no choice but to accept the insidious contract. The stakes grow even higher when Lucien, the Carnivale's star attraction, finds himself drawn to Charlotte. Grave secrets and what it means to be a family come to a head in this vividly imagined spectacle.

The House in the Pines During the last year of high school, Aubrey, Maya's best friend, mysteriously dropped dead in front of Frank, an enigmatic man they'd been hanging out with all summer. Seven years later, Maya lives with her loving boyfriend in Boston and is kicking a secret addiction that's helped her work through what happened years ago. That is until she stumbles across a recent YouTube video of a young woman who dies in a diner and sitting across none other than Frank. Maya retreats back to her Berkshires hometown to look for answers. And all roads seem to lead back to Frank's cabin…

The Perfect Ones Instagram influencer Alabama Wood goes missing two days after arriving in Iceland for a promotional trip. With no leads, the police focus on the two influencers that were closest to Alabama on the trip: Celeste Reed, Alabama's best friend of ten years, and Hollie Goodwin, Alabama's idol. Celeste and Alabama have recently grown apart, and although Hollie sees to have everything, Alabama may have been the only person who suspected something was amiss. Loyalties are tested as secrets unravel to ask whether we really have control over our online image or not.

