AudioFile’s 2022 Best Mystery & Suspense selections are packed with thrilling, intense, and twisty audiobooks with incredible narrations. Discover our choices for the best in mystery listening, and for the full list of 2022 Best Audiobooks, visit AudioFile’s website.

THE BANGALORE DETECTIVES CLUB

by Harini Nagendra| Read by Soneela Nankani

AudioFile Earphones Award

[Blackstone Audio | 9.25 hrs.]

With an engaging South Indian accent and lively characterizations, Golden Voice narrator Soneela Nankani paints a vibrant listening experience. When a defenseless woman is implicated in a murder case, new bride Kaveri launches an investigation in 1920s colonial Bangalore.

BIRDS OF PREY: The Harlan Coben Challenge

by Kelley Armstrong, Ace Atkins, C.J. Box, Allison Brennan, S.A. Cosby, et al.| Read by Lisa Flanagan, Nicky Endres, Fred Berman, MacLeod Andrews, Justis Bolding, Cary Hite, Helen Laser, Amanda Dolan, Dan Bittner, Julia Motyka, Eunice Wong

AudioFile Earphones Award

[Audible, Inc. | 9 hrs.]

Harlan Coben challenged fellow authors to produce short audio-original thrillers inspired by birds of prey, and the result is a gripping and varied collection of expertly narrated mini-thrillers.

THE BULLET THAT MISSED: Thursday Murder Club, Book 3

by Richard Osman| Read by Fiona Shaw, Richard Osman, Steph McGovern [Interview]

AudioFile Earphones Award

[Penguin Audio | 11.25 hrs.]

The great Fiona Shaw’s performance of this third outing for the Thursday Murder Club is a multilayered joy. Her technique is impeccable as she delivers the deliciously funny dialogue of Osman’s elderly characters. A comic marvel.

THE MAID

by Nita Prose| Read by Lauren Ambrose

AudioFile Earphones Award

[Random House Audio | 9.5 hrs.]

Narrator Lauren Ambrose performs this creatively crafted mystery featuring Molly, a hotel maid who finds a dead body while cleaning a suite. All clues point to her. Ambrose’s narration is perfection as Molly tries to solve the case and save herself.

THE MATCH

by Harlan Coben| Read by Steven Weber

AudioFile Earphones Award

[Brilliance Audio | 10 hrs.]

This audiobook is an edge-of-your-seat gripper. Wilde is a loner hero who survived living alone in the woods as a child. The story takes off like a rocket when family members are discovered, disappear, and bodies start to pile up. Narrator Steven Weber is a wizard at making the characters vivid. High-octane fun.

A SPY’S LIFE: Robert Harland, Book 1

by Henry Porter| Read by Matthew Lloyd Davies

AudioFile Earphones Award

[HighBridge Audio | 15.5 hrs.]

Matthew Lloyd Davies’s performance is intelligent, honest, and compelling in this intriguing story filled with spycraft and surprises. Davies’s flexible voice and characterizations are credible thanks to his top-notch acting, and he captures all the emotions packed into this terrific audiobook.

