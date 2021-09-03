Crime Books Coming This September

So many books, so little time—you’ve heard it a million times. It seems like just yesterday we were getting ready for summer reading. Now the summer is halfway over and the publishing world is readying fall reading. Books are exciting, no matter when they come out, but there’s something great about picking up a suspense novel as the air turns cooler and the drinks get warmer. And there’s never a shortage of amazing books being released.

If you’re a fan of mystery suspense novels, you are going to be especially excited for September this year. There’s a whole bunch of great new suspense books headed our way. To make deciding easier for you, we’re going to highlight a few of the best. So grab your TBR list and get ready to add these seven mystery books that we’re sure you’ll love.

The Body Scout In the not-too-distant-future, mortality is a thing of the past—if you can afford it. Instead of dying, people can prolong their lives by having parts replaced. Cybernetics are already a thing of the past, and Kobo, who has a few replacement parts himself, works as a scout for Big Pharma-owned baseball teams to try and finish paying them off. When his brother, a baseball star, dies on the field, Kobo decides to dig deeper and discover just what happened. But his investigation will unravel a much larger conspiracy, one that might cost Kobo his life.

The Seven Visitations of Sydney Burgess As a young mother, Sydney wants nothing more than to make a safe home for herself and her son. But when Sydney wakes up in the hospital, she's told there's a dead man in her home. The way Sydney tells it, a masked intruder forced his way into her home before knocking her unconscious, and she had to break a window and climb out to escape. But the cops tell another story, one that uncovers Sydney's past, and just what lengths she might go to in order to keep her secrets safe. Was Sydney a brave mother who fought for their lives, or a cold-blooded killer who tried to keep the truth from getting out?

High Stakes Logan Tanner lives the exhilarating life of a professional gambler, taking risks with nerves of steel. From casinos in Macau to Monte Carlo to Milan, he’s racked up a fortune and become a living legend. But all the glitz and glamor hide a dark and violent past as an extractor—a world that comes rushing back to him when the beautiful and innocent Lara Balkon enters his life.

Soon Logan is drawn into the conflict between two Russian mafia bosses over Lara, whose life now hangs in the balance. Logan has been offered something more valuable to him than money—information he desperately needs—in exchange for getting Lara out of Russia and to safety. Once together, Tanner discovers that Lara is a force to be reckoned with in her own right. Tanner's search for the truth leads them to the bright lights of Las Vegas. Where the person who was hunting Lara now lies in wait for them.

The Jailhouse Lawyer A young lawyer decides to game the corrupt judicial system in her town by dismantling it from the inside out in this exciting upcoming thriller from James Patterson, one of the world's best-selling authors. Foster is so frustrated with the full jail and the judge behind all the problems in the court in her Alabama town, she gets herself arrested to see what she can do about it. But will her incarceration yield results—and can she stay safe?

The Dark Remains New York Times bestselling author Ian Rankin has teamed up with the legendary Scottish crime author William McIlvanney to write a thrilling prequel detailing the first-ever case of Glasgow’s original gritty detective, D.I. Laidlaw. In this hard noir, a young Laidlaw takes on corrupt police and politicians, violent gangs, and organized crime. That's a lot for a first case, but Laidlaw is a tough guy.

The Stowaway Maria Fontana sat on a jury during the case of Wyatt Butler, an alleged serial killer. Maria felt that the prosecution didn't prove their case and voted not guilty—a move that may have let a vicious killer go free and certainly angered the families of the victims. Two years later, Maria and her fiancé and sons are on a two-week vacation aboard a luxury cruise liner when a passenger is killed in the same way that Butler supposedly killed. Maria doesn't believe it to be a coincidence—but where can you hide from a killer in the middle of the ocean?

RedHanded And this book is based on the wildly popular British podcast of the same name, sort of the My Favorite Murder across the pond. Hosts Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire do deep dives into cases of true crime, examining not only what it is about true crime that endlessly fascinates society, but they also dissect the ideas society, gender, poverty, culture, and politics surrounding a case. Are killers born or made—and what makes them tick? Can victims really be in the wrong place at the wrong time? Learn the answers to these questions and more from what Academy Award-winning actress Anna Paquin calls her "all-time favorite true crime podcast."

