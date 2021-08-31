2021 Anthony Award Winners
Earlier this year, we laid out the 2021 Anthony Award nominees. We’re excited to finally showcase the winners of this year’s Anthony Awards, announced at Bouchercon. Congratulations to all the wonderful crime fiction authors on this list.
Best Hardcover Novel
Blacktop Wasteland
S. A. Cosby
A husband, a father, a son, a business owner…And the best getaway driver east of the Mississippi.
Beauregard “Bug” Montage is an honest mechanic, a loving husband, and a hard-working dad. Bug knows there’s no future in the man he used to be: known from the hills of North Carolina to the beaches of Florida as the best wheelman on the East Coast.
He thought he'd left all that behind him, but as his carefully built new life begins to crumble, he finds himself drawn inexorably back into a world of blood and bullets. When a smooth-talking former associate comes calling with a can't-miss jewelry store heist, Bug feels he has no choice but to get back in the driver's seat. And Bug is at his best where the scent of gasoline mixes with the smell of fear.
Haunted by the ghost of who he used to be and the father who disappeared when he needed him most, Bug must find a way to navigate this blacktop wasteland...or die trying.
Recommendation: If you like Blacktop Wasteland, you'll enjoy Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke
Best First Novel
Winter Counts
David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Virgil Wounded Horse is the local enforcer on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. When justice is denied by the American legal system or the tribal council, Virgil is hired to deliver his own punishment, the kind that’s hard to forget. But when heroin makes its way into the reservation and finds Virgil’s nephew, his vigilantism suddenly becomes personal. He enlists the help of his ex-girlfriend and sets out to learn where the drugs are coming from, and how to make them stop.
They follow a lead to Denver and find that drug cartels are rapidly expanding and forming new and terrifying alliances. And back on the reservation, a new tribal council initiative raises uncomfortable questions about money and power. As Virgil starts to link the pieces together, he must face his own demons and reclaim his Native identity. He realizes that being a Native American in the twenty-first century comes at an incredible cost.
Recommendation: If you like Winter Counts, you'll enjoy Blackwood by Michael Farris Smith
Best Paperback Original
Unspeakable Things
Jess Lourey
Cassie McDowell’s life in 1980s Minnesota seems perfectly wholesome. She lives on a farm, loves school, and has a crush on the nicest boy in class. Yes, there are her parents’ strange parties and their parade of deviant guests, but she’s grown accustomed to them.
All that changes when someone comes hunting in Lilydale.
One by one, local boys go missing. One by one, they return changed—violent, moody, and withdrawn. What happened to them becomes the stuff of shocking rumors. The accusations of who’s responsible grow just as wild, and dangerous town secrets start to surface. Then Cassie’s own sister undergoes the dark change. If she is to survive, Cassie must find her way in an adult world where every sin is justified, and only the truth is unforgivable.
Recommendation: If you like Unspeakable Things, you'll enjoy The Lies You Told by Harriet Tyce
Best Short Story
Both Sides
Gabino Iglesias (Editor)
“90 Miles,” by Alex Segura from the short story collection Both Sides, a collection of original and riveting stories that tackle one of the most important and controversial issues of time: The Border.
Recommendation: If you like Both Sides, you'll enjoy Crime Beat by Michael Connelly
Best Juvenile/Young Adult
Holly Hernandez and the Death of Disco
Richie Narvaez
Holly Hernandez, voted “Miss Bright of ’79” and valedictorian at her previous school, is excited to start fresh at Flatbush Technical High School, one of the most competitive public schools in New York City. She’ll be one of thousands; anonymous. But her dreams of a normal school life disappear when her mother, a homicide detective, has to investigate the murder of Mr. Friedman, the social studies teacher.
Recommendation: If you like Holly Hernandez and the Death of Disco, you'll enjoy Ali Cross by James Patterson
Best Critical Non-Fiction Book
Unspeakable Acts
Sarah Weinman; Patrick Radden Keefe (Introduction by)
Sarah Weinman brings together an exemplary collection of recent true crime tales. She culls together some of the most refreshing and exciting contemporary journalists and chroniclers of crime working today. Michelle Dean’s “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick” went viral when it first published and is the basis for the TV showThe Act and Pamela Colloff’s “The Reckoning,” is the gold standard for forensic journalism. There are 13 pieces in all and as a collection, they showcase writing about true crime across the broadest possible spectrum, while also reflecting what makes crime stories so transfixing and irresistible to the modern reader.
Recommendation: If you like Unspeakable Acts, you'll enjoy The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg
