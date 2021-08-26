Literary Novels Perfect for Mystery Suspense Readers

There’s nothing like relaxing with a great book on a summer’s day. And mysteries make for great summer reads. Whether you love the shocks and twists of thrilling suspense books, or the investigation of a detective novel, they provide hours of entertainment. Another great addition to mystery books is the literary mystery. It’s literary fiction that has a mystery at its heart but has more about the characters and plot and less murder-y action. It’s a great crossover genre for readers who like their mysteries to be heavy on story and a little lighter on the blood and violence. These novels are perfect for mystery suspense readers as well as literary fiction lovers. They’re the best of both worlds.

Read Me What makes someone worth watching? A sinister story of suspense, Read Me follows a serial stalker as he goes about his day, watching his unsuspecting victims throughout London, until he finds the perfect woman to watch. It's a darkly poetic novel of obsession, paranoia, and vulnerability. Related: Eight Bone-Chilling Mysteries & Thrillers About Stalkers

The Party It's supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration, a casual get-together among old friends. But over the course of one evening, events unravel the lives of two couples, with secrets coming to light and truths being told. The next day, the question on everyone's mind is what happened at the party? That's what they find themselves trying to explain at the police station the next day—but no one is telling the whole truth.

A Conspiracy of Tall Men Linus Owen, a professor of conspiracy theory, never thought he'd be involved in a conspiracy of his own. But when he gets a call saying his wife has died in a plane crash, but in a different city than where she said she would be, he soon finds himself tangled up in a dangerous cover-up that he may not survive. Where was his wife going and who is the man who bought her the ticket? With the help of two other conspiracy theorists, Linus sets out to get answers.

Good Neighbors The adoption of a young girl interrupts the social balance and friendly neighborhood camaraderie in an idyllic suburban neighborhood. Bringing a four-year-old child home is supposed to be a dream for one couple, but her arrival exposes the cracks in the neighborhood dynamics when the nosiness and judgment of their neighbors spin out of control. What is really going on in that house? And whose perception of the events is correct? Related: Mystery & Suspense Books Set in the Suburbs

Blackwood The folks of a rural Mississippi town called Red Bluff have always done things a certain way, and their sheriff has always believed the people of the town to be inherently good. But lurking deep at the edge of the forest, hidden behind the kudzu vines, lies an unforgiving evil waiting to be unleashed. They say you can't go home again, but for some, you can't leave, either. Some of the residents of Red Bluff are going to learn that the hard way.

Everything I Never Told You Set in Ohio in the 1970s, this is the story of a Chinese American family and their secrets. The body of the oldest daughter, Lydia, has been found in a lake. What happened to her? And when did the family begin to grow so far apart that they started keeping secrets from one another? It's a beautiful and sad portrait of a family that has stopped communicating and the pressures put on the children by their parents, who want them to have what they didn't.

