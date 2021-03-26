Books To Read If You Loved Lovecraft County
If you loved the spooky atmosphere of HBO’s Lovecraft County, we’ve got the perfect roundup of thriller & suspense books for you. From the eerie and supernatural to the lyrical and haunting, this list features best-selling authors, world-renowned movie producers, and most importantly, stories that will transport you into a dark and deliciously unsettling Lovecraftian-like world.
A People's History of the Vampire Uprising
Raymond A. Villareal
This panoramic fictional oral history begins with one small mystery: the body of a young woman found in an Arizona border town, presumed to be an illegal immigrant, disappears from the town morgue. To the young CDC investigator called in to consult with the local police, it’s an impossibility that threatens her understanding of medicine.
Then, more bodies, dead from an inexplicable disease that solidified their blood, are brought to the morgue, only to also vanish. Soon, the U.S. government—and eventually biomedical researchers, disgruntled lawmakers, and even an insurgent faction of the Catholic Church—must come to terms with what they’re too late to stop: an epidemic of vampirism that will sweep first the United States, and then the world.
The Hollow Ones
by Guillermo del Toro
by Chuck Hogan
Odessa Hardwicke’s life is derailed when she’s forced to turn her gun on her partner, Walt Leppo, a decorated FBI agent who turns suddenly, inexplicably violent while apprehending a rampaging murderer. The shooting, justified by self-defense, shakes the young FBI agent to her core. Devastated, Odessa is placed on desk leave pending a full investigation. But what most troubles Odessa isn’t the tragedy itself—it’s the shadowy presence she thought she saw fleeing the deceased agent’s body after his death.
Questioning her future with the FBI and her sanity, Hardwicke accepts a low-level assignment to clear out the belongings of a retired agent in the New York office. What she finds there will put her on the trail of a mysterious figure named Hugo Blackwood, a man of enormous means who claims to have been alive for centuries, and who is either an unhinged lunatic, or humanity’s best and only defense against unspeakable evil.
In the House in the Dark of the Woods
by Laird Hunt
“Once upon a time there was and there wasn’t a woman who went to the woods.” In this horror story set in colonial New England, a law-abiding Puritan woman goes missing. Or perhaps she has fled or abandoned her family. Or perhaps she’s been kidnapped, and set loose to wander in the dense woods of the north. Alone and possibly lost, she meets another woman in the forest. Then everything changes.
On a journey that will take her through dark woods full of almost-human wolves, through a deep well wet with the screams of men, and on a living ship made of human bones, our heroine may find that the evil she flees has been inside her all along.
The Naming of the Beasts
by Mike Carey
They say the road to Hell is paved with good intentions, but if you ask Castor, he’ll tell you there’s quite a bit of arrogance and reckless stupidity lining the streets as well.
He should know. There’s only so many times you can play both sides against the middle and get away with it. Now, the inevitable moment of crisis has arrived and it’s left Castor with blood on his hands.
Castor drowns his guilt in cheap whiskey, while an innocent woman lies dead and her daughter comatose, his few remaining friends fear for their lives, and there’s a demon loose on the streets. But not just any demon—this one rides shotgun on Castor’s best friend’s soul, and can’t be expelled without killing him. Looks like Felix Castor’s got some tough choices to make, because expel the demon he must—or all Hell will break loose.
Notes from the Burning Age
by Claire North
Once, we lived through the Burning Age–the time when we cared so little for the world that it went up in flames. It was a punishment. But it was also a gift, and centuries of peace followed.
Once, Ven was a holy man, studying texts from the ashes of the past, sorting secrets from heresies. But when he gets caught up in the political scheming of the Brotherhood, he finds himself in the middle of a war, fueled by old knowledge and forbidden ambition.
There was a time when the world burned. Now, some want to set the fire again…
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next