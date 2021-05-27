Seven Mystery & Thriller Books Coming This June
There is a lot to look forward to in June: it’s the official start of summer, people get a much-needed break from school or work, and plenty of new suspense books are hitting the shelves! Not only are great suspense novels like Daylight and Deadly Cross newly available in trade paperback editions, brand new mystery books featuring charismatic killers, strong-willed investigators, and shocking family secrets will be released for the very first time.
The seven novels listed here will appeal to any reader who loves excitement, mystery, drama, and suspense. They get your pulse racing with high stakes and deadly consequences, only to stop it altogether with unexpected twists and terrible revelations. You’ll follow professional and amateur investigators alike as they expose hidden threats to protect those they love—or just try to stay alive long enough to get to safety. Action and adventure await, so spice up your next beach read with one of these spine-tingling thrillers!
Moon Lake
by Joe R. Lansdale
For most people, Moon Lake is someplace beautiful, someplace to admire. For Daniel, it is the place where his father killed himself years ago—and tried to kill Daniel, too. Now, as Daniel returns to confront his past, he ends up uncovering something else... something that will turn his memories of the worst day of his life upside-down. Will Daniel finally find peace after years of uncertainty and trauma? Or will his father's old demons return to claim him as well?
The President's Daughter
by James Patterson
by Bill Clinton
After their success with the best-selling The President is Missing, James Patterson and former president Bill Clinton team up once again to deliver a brand-new thriller, The President's Daughter. When someone kidnaps Melanie Keating, her father Matthew is not about to sit idly by, even if he is a former president. Both Matthew and the nation he loves are in for a dangerous, terrifying ride as a teenage girl's life hangs in the balance. What price will they pay for Melanie's safety?
The Bullet
by Iris Johansen
Eve, the protagonist of Iris Johansen's Eve Duncan suspense thrillers, has known more than her fair share of unhappiness and loss. Now she stands to lose even more: her new marriage is strained by the sudden appearance of her husband's ex-wife, who brings with her a deadly discovery and a slew of enemies determined to kill her for it. Eve's life and love are on the line in The Bullet, the twenty-seventh book in the series.
The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu
Tom Lin
Orphaned young, Ming Tsu, the son of Chinese immigrants, is raised by the notorious leader of a California crime syndicate, who trains him to be his deadly enforcer. But when Ming falls in love with Ada, the daughter of a powerful railroad magnate, and the two elope, he seizes the opportunity to escape to a different life. Soon after, in a violent raid, the tycoon’s henchmen kidnap Ada and conscript Ming into service for the Central Pacific Railroad.
Battered, heartbroken, and yet defiant, Ming partners with a blind clairvoyant known only as the prophet. Together the two set out to rescue his wife and to exact revenge on the men who destroyed Ming, aided by a troupe of magic-show performers, some with supernatural powers, whom they meet on the journey. Ming blazes his way across the West, settling old scores with a single-minded devotion that culminates in an explosive and unexpected finale.
Written with the violent ardor of Cormac McCarthy and the otherworldly inventiveness of Ted Chiang, The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu is at once a thriller, a romance, and a story of one man’s quest for redemption in the face of a distinctly American brutality.
Survive the Night
Riley Sager
After her best friend is murdered by a serial killer, Charlie understandably wants to get home to Ohio as quickly as possible. She agrees to share a ride with a man who is also driving to Ohio for personal reasons. The farther they travel, the more inconsistencies Charlie notices until she reaches a horrifying, inescapable conclusion: the man behind the wheel is the same man who killed her friend. Can Charlie outwit him and get away, or will she be the killer's next victim?
The Maidens
Alex Michaelides
Mariana is a therapist, not a detective. But when she becomes convinced that a popular university professor has murdered one of his students, she will stop at nothing to make sure he pays for his crime. Delving alone into a dangerous world of secret societies and elite academics, Mariana puts her career, her reputation, and her life on the line to prevent a charming, powerful murderer from hurting anyone else.
Unfinished Business
J. A. Jance
Unfinished Business, the latest addition to J.A. Jance's "Ali Reynolds" series, finds Ali trying to help Mateo, an old acquaintance who spent sixteen years in prison for murdering his girlfriend—a crime he has always insisted he didn't commit. But Mateo isn't the only one in trouble: between clearing his name, finding his girlfriend's real killer, tracking down two missing people, and dealing with a shocking personal tragedy, Ali has her hands full in this mystery suspense shocker. The only question is, can she beat the guilty parties to the answers?
Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.