Seven Mystery & Thriller Books Coming This June

There is a lot to look forward to in June: it’s the official start of summer, people get a much-needed break from school or work, and plenty of new suspense books are hitting the shelves! Not only are great suspense novels like Daylight and Deadly Cross newly available in trade paperback editions, brand new mystery books featuring charismatic killers, strong-willed investigators, and shocking family secrets will be released for the very first time.

The seven novels listed here will appeal to any reader who loves excitement, mystery, drama, and suspense. They get your pulse racing with high stakes and deadly consequences, only to stop it altogether with unexpected twists and terrible revelations. You’ll follow professional and amateur investigators alike as they expose hidden threats to protect those they love—or just try to stay alive long enough to get to safety. Action and adventure await, so spice up your next beach read with one of these spine-tingling thrillers!

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu Orphaned young, Ming Tsu, the son of Chinese immigrants, is raised by the notorious leader of a California crime syndicate, who trains him to be his deadly enforcer. But when Ming falls in love with Ada, the daughter of a powerful railroad magnate, and the two elope, he seizes the opportunity to escape to a different life. Soon after, in a violent raid, the tycoon’s henchmen kidnap Ada and conscript Ming into service for the Central Pacific Railroad.

Battered, heartbroken, and yet defiant, Ming partners with a blind clairvoyant known only as the prophet. Together the two set out to rescue his wife and to exact revenge on the men who destroyed Ming, aided by a troupe of magic-show performers, some with supernatural powers, whom they meet on the journey. Ming blazes his way across the West, settling old scores with a single-minded devotion that culminates in an explosive and unexpected finale.

Written with the violent ardor of Cormac McCarthy and the otherworldly inventiveness of Ted Chiang, The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu is at once a thriller, a romance, and a story of one man’s quest for redemption in the face of a distinctly American brutality.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart Survive the Night After her best friend is murdered by a serial killer, Charlie understandably wants to get home to Ohio as quickly as possible. She agrees to share a ride with a man who is also driving to Ohio for personal reasons. The farther they travel, the more inconsistencies Charlie notices until she reaches a horrifying, inescapable conclusion: the man behind the wheel is the same man who killed her friend. Can Charlie outwit him and get away, or will she be the killer's next victim?

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo The Maidens Mariana is a therapist, not a detective. But when she becomes convinced that a popular university professor has murdered one of his students, she will stop at nothing to make sure he pays for his crime. Delving alone into a dangerous world of secret societies and elite academics, Mariana puts her career, her reputation, and her life on the line to prevent a charming, powerful murderer from hurting anyone else.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo Unfinished Business Unfinished Business, the latest addition to J.A. Jance's "Ali Reynolds" series, finds Ali trying to help Mateo, an old acquaintance who spent sixteen years in prison for murdering his girlfriend—a crime he has always insisted he didn't commit. But Mateo isn't the only one in trouble: between clearing his name, finding his girlfriend's real killer, tracking down two missing people, and dealing with a shocking personal tragedy, Ali has her hands full in this mystery suspense shocker. The only question is, can she beat the guilty parties to the answers?

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.