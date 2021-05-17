Library of Congress Crime Classics

Written in the 1940s by the father of beloved mystery writer Sue Grafton, The Rat Began to Gnaw the Rope is a unique take on the hard-boiled detective trope. Gil Henry is a promising young lawyer, about as far from hard-boiled as you can get. He happily offers to help to a young woman who comes to his firm asking him to look into the value of a stock she just inherited. But when someone tries to kill him soon after, he finds himself neck-deep in murder, scandal, and sleuthing.

