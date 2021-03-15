Where to Start with James M. Cain

The Cocktail Waitress is Cain's final book and was published in 2012 after being pieced together from manuscripts left after his death. It gives voice to the classic femme fatale character in Joan Medford, a young widow whose abusive husband died in a suspicious car accident, leaving her alone to support her young son with an over-mortgaged house and not a cent to her name. She hands her son off to her sister-in-law (temporarily, of course) and goes to work as a cocktail waitress, hoping to get her life on track. While surviving the ins and outs of a hard job where she is often the object of men's desire, Joan meets two very different men who each want her—and she has to decide which direction her life is going to take.