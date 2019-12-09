The 10 Best Sidney Sheldon Crime Novels According to Goodreads

Average Rating: 3.95

Ashley Patterson is convinced she's being stalked. She has no firm proof, but the tech guru is certain that something isn't quite right, and when she tries to figure out who might be watching her and why, she's led to two other women who work at her tech firm. They're as different from her as can be, but when a series of murders links them together, they find themselves playing major roles in one of the most bizarre trials of the century. Sheldon based this novel off of true events, making it even more unbelievable.