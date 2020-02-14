Walter Mosley’s Leonid McGill Books in Order

Walter Mosley is a fantastic writer, and we are blessed that he is not only so prolific but that he writes in so many genres. His crime fiction has won an Edgar Award, and he has many novels for you to choose from, both standalones and series. I’m going to take you through his Leonid McGill series, which follows a New York city P.I. trying to set his life right and is an excellent modern noir series. The newest book in the series, Trouble Is What I Do, is out February 25th, 2020.

Indiebound The Long Fall Here we are introduced to Leonid McGill, a 50-year-old ex-boxer, old-school-style, morally complex P.I. working in New York, where the city is never not in need of help. He takes a high-paying job that starts out easy enough until former classmates start being beaten to death. And that’s obviously a problem, but not quite as bad as the trained killer that comes for McGill. Run, Boo, run–or, you know, figure out what’s going on and save yourself.

Indiebound Known to Evil So there’s a second book, which means spoiler: McGill lived–yay! But things are still not easy because trying to live a good life is hard, especially in a city filled with temptation. Case in point: he’s broken up with his girlfriend in order to be better to his wife. But his ex’s new boyfriend comes looking for trouble, and his son’s new girlfriend brings trouble, too. Listen, it’s a lot of family drama, as many families have. How’s work going? He’s trying to find a missing woman for a City Hall fixer who isn’t giving McGill all the info, and that's making him uncomfortable, but he can’t say no to the job…

Indiebound When the Thrill Is Gone Let’s start with the personal drama, shall we? McGill’s wife has a new lover and a jealous ex putting everyone in danger. His best friend is living on his couch. His son dropped out of school. AND his ex-girlfriend is back. That’s a lot of drama plates to juggle. And as for work? Well, the economy has beaten his business, and he’s been having to say yes to criminal clients, which makes the whole trying-to-live-a-better-life thing not the easiest pursuit. And then the femme fatal walks in with a lot of cash and a job…

Indiebound And Sometimes I Wonder about You I’m sure you’ve noticed a theme by now, and it’s that McGill is caught between trying to stay afloat at work and in his private life. Drama sure does follow this trying-to-go-straight man! His wife is in a mental health hospital and his son is ignoring work to help a thief. For work, his client is an unemployed man who suddenly wants to find his cousin because (surprise!) his cousin is about to inherit millions. And then the man is found dead. That’s gonna be a tough case.

Bonus: The series audiobooks have some amazing narrators: Mirron Willis, Prentice Onayemi, and Dion Graham!

