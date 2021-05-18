We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Harry Bosch Series

The Dark Hours
The Night Fire
Dark Sacred Night
Two Kinds of Truth
The Wrong Side of Goodbye
The Crossing
The Burning Room
The Black Box
The Drop
Nine Dragons
The Overlook
Echo Park
The Closers
The Narrows
Lost Light
City of Bones
A Darkness More Than Night
Angels Flight
Trunk Music
The Last Coyote
The Concrete Blonde
The Black Ice
The Black Echo
Arrow Icon Arrow Icon

Character Overview

 

Detective Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch is a fictional character created by American author Michael Connelly. Bosch debuted as the lead character in the 1992 novel The Black Echo, the first in a best-selling police procedural series now numbering 21 novels.

The novels are more or less coincident in the timeframe with the year in which they were published. Harry, as he is commonly known by his associates, is a veteran police homicide detective with the Los Angeles Police Department. He was named after the 15th-century Dutch artist Hieronymus Bosch.

Since 2015, Titus Welliver has portrayed the title character in Bosch, a television series adapted from the novels.

 

Renée Ballard is an LAPD detective who works the night shift, called “the late show,” out of the Hollywood Station.She was raised on the island of Maui where she learned to surf from her father, an accomplished competitive surfer. When she was in high school her father drowned while surfing. At about the same time her mother, Makani, abandoned her, leaving her homeless for about a year until her grandmother, Tutu, took custody of her. She lived for a time with her grandmother in Ventura, California. She then attended the University of Hawaii where she majored in journalism. She was hired by the Los Angeles Times to cover the crime beat. After a short time, she decided that she would rather work at solving crimes. She was hired by LAPD and quickly rose to the rank of detective in Robbery-Homicide division where she was partnered for five years with Det. Ken Chastain. In 2015 she filed a sexual harassment complaint against Lt. Robert Olivas. Chastain reportedly had knowledge of the harassment but did not support her complaint and Olivas was cleared. Subsequently, she was transferred from RHD to Hollywood station.

Meet The Author: Michael Connelly

Michael Connelly is the author of thirty-one novels, including multiple #1 New York Times bestsellers. His books, which include the Harry Bosch series and Lincoln Lawyer series, have sold more than seventy-four million copies worldwide. Connelly is a former newspaper reporter who has won numerous awards for his journalism and his novels and is the executive producer of Bosch, starring Titus Welliver. He spends his time in California and Florida.

Discover More

Author Articles

Read More

Bosch Season 7 Will Be Streaming Starting June 25